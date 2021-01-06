Published: 12:30 PM January 6, 2021

Long-standing volunteer Peter Heap from Manuden has been awarded an MBE for charitable services to the community of Essex in the New Year Honours.

Peter has been a volunteer with St Clare Hospice fundraising hospice for eight years and he has contributed to raising over £17,500 for the hospice in that time, including through hosting an annual charity lunch in Manuden Village Hall. His other voluntary roles include with the Red Cross, local Poppy Appeal and the Essex Community Foundation.

Peter said: "I was very surprised and honoured to receive this award but it's vital to remember that I am but one of a large number of volunteers who give substantial time and effort in helping St Clare. I'd like to think that this award recognises the crucial role that all volunteers play.

"Volunteering in the local community is hugely important to me, and is a big part of my life. In recent years I have been giving my time and skills to St Clare. I started off organising a charity fair in Theydon Bois in aid of St Clare. We did that for three years with great success, alongside the annual Manuden Charity Lunch which we've run for six years now.

"We’ve raised thousands of pounds from the lunch over the years, and it’s all gone to a local cause which is such an essential part of the local community. It’s really humbling to be helping St Clare – a charity that offers compassionate care and support for local people in the communities we live in and at St Clare, it feels like a small community in itself.”

You may also want to watch:

Community and events fundraising manager, Dani De’Ath, has worked with Peter Heap for the past five years and said: “On behalf of St Clare I would like to offer a huge congratulations to Peter on receiving this very well-deserved recognition for his charitable services to his local community – and in particular for his commitment to St Clare.

"Peter is a dedicated ambassador for the Hospice and as well as raising vital funds for our work, he also seeks to promote the hospice movement and dispel myths about hospice care. It is thanks to volunteers like Peter that we are able to offer outstanding care to all those who need the hospice’s support.”

St Clare Hospice is fortunate to be supported by more than 550 volunteers and receives approximately 100,000 hours in voluntary support every year.

To find out more about becoming a volunteer with St Clare Hospice visit stclarehospice.org.uk/volunteer