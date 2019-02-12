Chairman of Saffron Academy Trust receives lifetime achievement award at Essex Teaching Awards

Mark Hayes, chairman of Saffron Academy Trust. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

The chairman of Saffron Academy Trust was honoured for his contribution to the profession at the annual Essex Teaching Awards.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mark Hayes, who was chairman of governors at Saffron Walden County High School for 13 years before becoming chairman of Saffron Academy Trust in 2011, received the Lifetime Achievement Award at Hylands House, in Chelmsford, on February 5.

The Essex County Council event celebrated excellence in education and highlighted the work of teachers and staff in the county’s schools.

Caroline Derbyshire, head teacher at Saffron Walden County High School, said: “Mark has been involved with Saffron Walden County High School for 30 years. He has worked tirelessly in this voluntary capacity to make the county high a local school of exceptional quality with outstanding facilities, with a reputation for excellence in teaching and learning, at the forefront of developments in education and with the capacity to support other schools in less fortunate circumstances.

“He played a pivotal role in the development of Saffron Hall, which is the jewel in crown for both the school and the town. Mark thoroughly deserves this public recognition of the vast amount of work he voluntarily undertakes on behalf of our school and Saffron Academy Trust.”

Mr Hayes said: “I have been privileged to work with many wonderful and outstanding people including three great leaders of education. Head teachers David Boatman, John Hartley and Caroline Derbyshire, as well as hundreds of excellent teachers, support staff, administrators and site staff who all make Saffron Walden County High School and our other trust schools so successful. So I want to say ‘thank you’ to all the people who have been, and still are, such fun to work with.

“I should really share this award with my wife Janet, who has accompanied me on my governance journey and has supported me all the way through, despite the number of evenings I have been out attending yet another meeting.

“It is a privilege to play my part in our state education system and to support schools that offer the outstanding learning opportunities that should be available to all young people.”