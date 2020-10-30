Advanced search

Man who murdered his mother is sentenced

PUBLISHED: 16:05 30 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:53 30 October 2020

Mark Jozunas received a jail sentence of at least 20 years after appearing at Chelmsford Crown Court. Photo: Essex Police.

Mark Jozunas received a jail sentence of at least 20 years after appearing at Chelmsford Crown Court. Photo: Essex Police.

Essex Police

A man who murdered his elderly mother in Wimbish has been jailed for at least 20 years.

Mark Jozunas, 49, stabbed 78-year-old Valerie Jozunas at their home in Tye Green, Wimbish on Sunday, March 1.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: “Emergency services were called to the address after concerns for her welfare were reported to us, but, sadly, Valerie died at the scene despite the efforts of paramedics.

You may also want to watch:

“A post-mortem examination gave her cause of death as severe blood loss from multiple stab wounds.”

Mark Jozunas was charged with her murder and convicted by a jury at Chelmsford Crown court on September 8.

At the same court today (Friday, October 30), he was jailed for life with a minimum of 20 years.

Senior investigating officer, detective chief inspector Stephen Jennings, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “This was a tragic event in which Jozunas brutally took his mother’s life.

“I am pleased that justice has been served for Valerie, and hope this sentence will provide some solace for the family.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Man who murdered his mother is sentenced

Mark Jozunas received a jail sentence of at least 20 years after appearing at Chelmsford Crown Court. Photo: Essex Police.

Police raise catalytic convertor theft and vehicle theft awareness

Essex Police searched through scrap metal during their action week. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Monthly free series of online history talks starts soon

Saffron Walden war memorial in 2014. Picture: Megan Ridgwell

Debate in parliament as Essex petition is backed by more than 100,000 signatures

Melanie Leahy with her late son Matthew. Picture: Leahy family

Waste water being tested for Covid at Cambridge and Colchester sewage treatment works

Checks are being made in Essex and Cambridgeshire for coronavirus in sewage. Picture: GETTY IMAGES