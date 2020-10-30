Man who murdered his mother is sentenced
PUBLISHED: 16:05 30 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:53 30 October 2020
Essex Police
A man who murdered his elderly mother in Wimbish has been jailed for at least 20 years.
Mark Jozunas, 49, stabbed 78-year-old Valerie Jozunas at their home in Tye Green, Wimbish on Sunday, March 1.
A spokesperson for Essex Police said: “Emergency services were called to the address after concerns for her welfare were reported to us, but, sadly, Valerie died at the scene despite the efforts of paramedics.
You may also want to watch:
“A post-mortem examination gave her cause of death as severe blood loss from multiple stab wounds.”
Mark Jozunas was charged with her murder and convicted by a jury at Chelmsford Crown court on September 8.
At the same court today (Friday, October 30), he was jailed for life with a minimum of 20 years.
Senior investigating officer, detective chief inspector Stephen Jennings, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “This was a tragic event in which Jozunas brutally took his mother’s life.
“I am pleased that justice has been served for Valerie, and hope this sentence will provide some solace for the family.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the orange box above for details.