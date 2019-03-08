Aerospace giant Marshall Group considering move to Duxford

Cambridge Airport is to be vacated by Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group. Archant

Duxford is one of three sites being considered for the relocation of aerospace giant Marshall Group.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The firm, which employs 2,000 people, is planning to move from its current site at Cambridge Airport and has touted Duxford as a potential location for its new aerospace and defence business.

Wyton, in Cambridgeshire, and Cranfield, in Bedfordshire, are the other two sites being considered.

Marshall said its Cambridge Airport move would free up the Newmarket Road site for up to 12,000 homes. It could also lead to building some five million square feet of business and commercial space.

In a statement, a company spokesman said: "Whilst there is a great deal of work still to be done before any final decisions can be made we have identified three preferred locations which could be viable sites for Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group.

"In alphabetical order, these are: Cranfield, Duxford and Wyton."

The company says its hopes to complete a move to a new site by 2030.

Alex Dorrian, executive chairman of Marshall, said: "This is the beginning of an exciting phase for Marshall, during which time we will build on our success and focus ever more closely on delivering a unique Marshall experience to our customers.

"There is a great deal of ground to be covered before any decisions can be announced and that work is now under way."

The mayor of Cambridgeshire, James Palmer, said: "This landmark announcement represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to deliver something truly exceptional for the eastern side of Cambridge, in a bold, ambitious mixed development of homes and jobs, supported by the 21st century public transport offered by the CAM Metro.

"In meeting with Marshall, I was hugely encouraged and excited by this proposal. There is both an enthusiasm to develop a compelling masterplan and a real commitment to leaving a genuine legacy."

Mr Palmer added: "Marshall has identified three sites for possible relocation of its aerospace and defence group business, two of which are in Cambridgeshire. I want to retain this world-class business, its workforce, and its commitment to developing skills within this county and I would like to work with them in seeing what the combined authority can do to support this."