Uttlesford District Council chair to walk 500 miles for charity
PUBLISHED: 17:00 18 September 2020
Supplied by Martin Foley
The chair of Uttlesford District Council will walk 500 miles after being inspired by The Proclaimers song, ‘I’m gonna be’.
Councillor Martin Foley, who represents Thaxted and the Eastons, wants to raise money for his chosen charity, the Stroke Association.
He will walk 500 miles with his daughter, Nicola, over the next few months, to help his good cause.
Most of the mileage will be done on a treadmill at a local leisure centre, as well as on roads around Thaxted. He will try to finish the walk within 100 days.
Cllr Foley said: “I know the great work the Stroke Association does because a close family member had a stroke and it was so bad.
“I talked to some friends and came up with the idea of ‘walking’ to the Isle of Iona – it is my spiritual home and is about 500 miles from my actual home in Thaxted.”
He’s also set an initial fundraising target of £750 but is keen to raise more.
A Just Giving page has been set up to receive donations: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/cllr-martin-foley-udc.
