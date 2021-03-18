Published: 7:00 AM March 18, 2021

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has released a short video to say "a massive thank you" and praise people in Saffron Walden and Stansted for their work in administering the coronavirus vaccine programme.

Mr Hancock also praised Saffron Walden constituency MP Kemi Badenoch for her work to get the message out about the vaccine and encouraging take-up.

He said over 30,000 people in Saffron Walden have now been vaccinated.

Dora Hunter was the first to get the Covid-19 vaccination in Saffron Walden. She give two thumbs up after waiting for the 15 minutes after the vaccine has been given. - Credit: SIMON OGLE

Mr Hancock said: "It is a massive achievement. There is still a huge amount to do.

"In particular I want to thank everybody at the Lord Butler Leisure Centre in Saffron Walden and also at the Stansted Surgery who have been doing this amazing work, all of the GPs and of course the volunteers who have worked incredibly hard, working with the council and others."

The Covid vaccination is prepared for use in Stansted. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO - Credit: Archant

Kemi Badenoch MP said: "I have heard nothing but positive feedback from residents who have had their Covid jab and this is a testament to our local community and health team’s efforts.

“This includes our local GPs, volunteers, those at the Lord Butler Leisure Centre in Saffron Walden, Stansted Surgery, Chelmsford City Racecourse, Broomfield Hospital, Addenbrooke’s hospital and Princess Alexandra Hospital.”

Dr Richard Boyce, Clinical Director of North Uttlesford Primary Care Network which

runs the Lord Butler site, said it had been a “massive team effort".

“This is a marathon not a sprint, but it continues to be a very rewarding process to be

a part of.

“These past months are a testament to the commitment of the GP practices locally to

the wellbeing and safety of people living in North Uttlesford.

“It simply would not be possible though without the incredible ‘whole community’

support we are blessed with.

“Nothing has been too much for our volunteers, whether it be cleaning chairs,

welcoming patients, reassuring those who are nervous about needles or even

supporting those most vulnerable by wheeling them through the hall and avoiding the

need for them to queue.

“Thanks must go to all of those partners supporting the programme.

"These include 1life who have been so generous with space and staff at the Lord Butler, Uttlesford District Council, Uttlesford Health, for supporting our booking process so effectively, our West Essex CCG colleagues who have gone above and beyond to support the set up and then delivery of the programme, the Council for Voluntary Services for coordinating the volunteers and ensuring safety on site, and of course all of the volunteers themselves.”

Dr Rob Gerlis, Chairman of NHS West Essex CCG, said: “This is wonderful news

and proof everything is going in the right direction.

“We would like to thank all the NHS staff and volunteers across west Essex for

ensuring the rollout goes smoothly and for the hard work and dedication of those

NHS staff and volunteers which has made this site such a success.

“It is vital everyone continues to have their vaccine when invited and continue to

adhere to the rules of washing your hands, covering your face and keeping your

distance where possible.

“You should also wait to be contacted. There is no need to call your GP direct until

invited.”

The NHS is continuing to urge all those in groups already invited, including clinically extremely vulnerable adults on the Shielded Patients List and any remaining frontline health and social care workers who have not been vaccinated yet to come forward.

Latest vaccination figures show that NHS West Essex CCG had 103,251 doses of vaccine given. NHS North East Essex CCG had given 137,479 doses, and NHS Basildon and Brentwood CCG had given 83,409 doses.

Across Hertfordshire & West Essex there have been 489,954 doses administered since December 8, Mid and South Essex has administered 397,883 and in Suffolk & North East Essex the number is 412,448.

On Monday (March 15), data on the Gov.uk website stated that over 21million people in England had received their first Covid vaccine and over 1.1m had received their second dose.

People aged 55 and over who have not had their first dose are being asked to book their appointment online or by calling 119.

Essex County Council and the charity Carers First are urging unpaid carers who have not yet been invited for an appointment by the NHS to visit the National Booking Service or call 119 to see if they are eligible.



