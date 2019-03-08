Gallery

Organisers 'couldn't be happier' with fun day festivities

Enjoying the day. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTO Roger King

This year's Max's Marvellous Fun Day, raising money for Addenbrooke's Hospital, was so busy, the organisers ran out of food five times and had to buy more.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

An entrant for the Fancy Dress Dog Show. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO An entrant for the Fancy Dress Dog Show. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Children went round the obstacle course called Max's Military Run.

The child who raised the most sponsorship for going round the course will win an Ipad Mini - but we don't know who that is yet.

The money raised, including the sponsorship, is still being counted. So far the total has reached £16,000 and still counting.

This is on top of the £128,000 that the fun day has already raised over the over the years.

Beat the Goalie. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTO Beat the Goalie. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTO

The funds go to help cancer treatment at the Cambridge hospital and cancer-related charities.

This year's activities also included beat the goalie, a Gladiators battle with inflatables, a helter skelter, pony rides, a fancy dress dog show and a close look at police cars and fire engines.

There were also seven live bands provided by the Fairycroft House arts centre and Level Up, a youth band from Cambridge.

For the first time this year, the event was held on Saffron Walden Common and was bigger than ever.

Beat the Goalie. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTO Beat the Goalie. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTO

In previous years it had been held in Great Chesterford.

The summer event is organised by the family and friends of Max Rowlandson - now a healthy 11-year-old - who was successfully treated at Addenbrooke's for leukaemia when he was aged two.

His mum, Jodie, told the Reporter: "We couldn't be happier with the day.

"The community came out and really did us proud and we want to thank our sponsors Thaxted Stoves, it couldn't have happened without them.

The Gladiators in action. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTO The Gladiators in action. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTO

"The day was bigger than ever. The common seemed packed.

"We ran out of hot food for the barbecue, burgers and sausages, five times.

"We had a prize draw for a ride in a spitfire at Duxford (given by Aerial Collective) and we sold £3,000 worth of tickets just for that. We raised so much money that we are still counting it."

The Gladiators in action. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTO The Gladiators in action. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTO

The Gladiators in action. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTO The Gladiators in action. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTO

The Gladiators in action. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTO The Gladiators in action. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTO

Enjoying the day. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTO Enjoying the day. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTO

Face painting. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTO Face painting. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTO

Face painting. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTO Face painting. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTO

Fun at the wheel of a police car. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Fun at the wheel of a police car. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

The Obstacle Course. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTO The Obstacle Course. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTO

The Obstacle Course. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTO The Obstacle Course. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTO

The Obstacle Course. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTO The Obstacle Course. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTO

The Obstacle Course. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTO The Obstacle Course. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTO

The Obstacle Course. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTO The Obstacle Course. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTO

The Obstacle Course. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTO The Obstacle Course. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTO

Jodie Rowlandson. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Jodie Rowlandson. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Enjoying the day. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTO Enjoying the day. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTO

Enjoying the day. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTO Enjoying the day. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTO

Nothing beats a helter skelter for fun! Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTO Nothing beats a helter skelter for fun! Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTO