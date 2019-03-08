Organisers 'couldn't be happier' with fun day festivities
PUBLISHED: 08:51 17 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:51 17 July 2019
Roger King
This year's Max's Marvellous Fun Day, raising money for Addenbrooke's Hospital, was so busy, the organisers ran out of food five times and had to buy more.
Children went round the obstacle course called Max's Military Run.
The child who raised the most sponsorship for going round the course will win an Ipad Mini - but we don't know who that is yet.
The money raised, including the sponsorship, is still being counted. So far the total has reached £16,000 and still counting.
This is on top of the £128,000 that the fun day has already raised over the over the years.
The funds go to help cancer treatment at the Cambridge hospital and cancer-related charities.
This year's activities also included beat the goalie, a Gladiators battle with inflatables, a helter skelter, pony rides, a fancy dress dog show and a close look at police cars and fire engines.
There were also seven live bands provided by the Fairycroft House arts centre and Level Up, a youth band from Cambridge.
For the first time this year, the event was held on Saffron Walden Common and was bigger than ever.
In previous years it had been held in Great Chesterford.
The summer event is organised by the family and friends of Max Rowlandson - now a healthy 11-year-old - who was successfully treated at Addenbrooke's for leukaemia when he was aged two.
His mum, Jodie, told the Reporter: "We couldn't be happier with the day.
"The community came out and really did us proud and we want to thank our sponsors Thaxted Stoves, it couldn't have happened without them.
"The day was bigger than ever. The common seemed packed.
"We ran out of hot food for the barbecue, burgers and sausages, five times.
"We had a prize draw for a ride in a spitfire at Duxford (given by Aerial Collective) and we sold £3,000 worth of tickets just for that. We raised so much money that we are still counting it."