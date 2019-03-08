Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter
Gallery

Organisers 'couldn't be happier' with fun day festivities

PUBLISHED: 08:51 17 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:51 17 July 2019

Enjoying the day. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTO

Enjoying the day. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTO

Roger King

This year's Max's Marvellous Fun Day, raising money for Addenbrooke's Hospital, was so busy, the organisers ran out of food five times and had to buy more.

An entrant for the Fancy Dress Dog Show. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOAn entrant for the Fancy Dress Dog Show. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Children went round the obstacle course called Max's Military Run.

The child who raised the most sponsorship for going round the course will win an Ipad Mini - but we don't know who that is yet.

The money raised, including the sponsorship, is still being counted. So far the total has reached £16,000 and still counting.

This is on top of the £128,000 that the fun day has already raised over the over the years.

Beat the Goalie. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTOBeat the Goalie. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTO

The funds go to help cancer treatment at the Cambridge hospital and cancer-related charities.

This year's activities also included beat the goalie, a Gladiators battle with inflatables, a helter skelter, pony rides, a fancy dress dog show and a close look at police cars and fire engines.

There were also seven live bands provided by the Fairycroft House arts centre and Level Up, a youth band from Cambridge.

For the first time this year, the event was held on Saffron Walden Common and was bigger than ever.

Beat the Goalie. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTOBeat the Goalie. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTO

In previous years it had been held in Great Chesterford.

The summer event is organised by the family and friends of Max Rowlandson - now a healthy 11-year-old - who was successfully treated at Addenbrooke's for leukaemia when he was aged two.

His mum, Jodie, told the Reporter: "We couldn't be happier with the day.

"The community came out and really did us proud and we want to thank our sponsors Thaxted Stoves, it couldn't have happened without them.

The Gladiators in action. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTOThe Gladiators in action. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTO

"The day was bigger than ever. The common seemed packed.

"We ran out of hot food for the barbecue, burgers and sausages, five times.

"We had a prize draw for a ride in a spitfire at Duxford (given by Aerial Collective) and we sold £3,000 worth of tickets just for that. We raised so much money that we are still counting it."

The Gladiators in action. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTOThe Gladiators in action. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTO

The Gladiators in action. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTOThe Gladiators in action. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTO

The Gladiators in action. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTOThe Gladiators in action. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTO

Enjoying the day. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTOEnjoying the day. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTO

Face painting. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTOFace painting. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTO

Face painting. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTOFace painting. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTO

Fun at the wheel of a police car. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOFun at the wheel of a police car. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

The Obstacle Course. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTOThe Obstacle Course. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTO

The Obstacle Course. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTOThe Obstacle Course. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTO

The Obstacle Course. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTOThe Obstacle Course. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTO

The Obstacle Course. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTOThe Obstacle Course. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTO

The Obstacle Course. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTOThe Obstacle Course. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTO

The Obstacle Course. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTOThe Obstacle Course. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTO

Jodie Rowlandson. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOJodie Rowlandson. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Enjoying the day. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTOEnjoying the day. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTO

Enjoying the day. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTOEnjoying the day. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTO

Nothing beats a helter skelter for fun! Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTONothing beats a helter skelter for fun! Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTO

Nothing beats a helter skelter for fun! Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTONothing beats a helter skelter for fun! Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTO

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police appeal after cyclist is found unconscious in road

Town set to welcome new outdoor exercise facility

An artist's impression of how the new equipment could look. Picture; CONTRIBUTED

Business group in call for shoppers to spend a little extra to support town

Saffron Walden High Street

Police commissioner says ‘robust’ approach has seen numbers of unauthorised travelled encampments fall

Travellers set up camp on Dunmow's recreation ground in April. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Council will apply to register town building as community asset

FairycroftHouse.

Most Read

Police appeal after cyclist is found unconscious in road

Town set to welcome new outdoor exercise facility

An artist's impression of how the new equipment could look. Picture; CONTRIBUTED

Business group in call for shoppers to spend a little extra to support town

Saffron Walden High Street

Police commissioner says ‘robust’ approach has seen numbers of unauthorised travelled encampments fall

Travellers set up camp on Dunmow's recreation ground in April. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Council will apply to register town building as community asset

FairycroftHouse.

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Organisers ‘couldn’t be happier’ with fun day festivities

Enjoying the day. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTO

Thousands of pounds owed to district council in unpaid tax and rates is written off

Uttlesford District Council

REVIEW: Rocky Horror at Cambridge Arts Theatre - the show where the audience just wishes they were on the stage

Strictly's Joanne Clifton stars in the Rocky Horror show at Cambridge Arts Theatre

Big-hearted bikers hand over cheque to air ambulance

Karen Foreman (a stalwart tea lady for the mothly meetings) presents a cheque for £781.40 to HEMS Doctor Drew Welch, on behalf of Walden Bikers

Strong start to pre-season for confident Bloods

New Saffron Walden Town signing Stuart Zanone played for Welwyn Garden City last season.Picture: Karyn Haddon
Drive 24