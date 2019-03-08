Max's Marvellous Fun Day set for return

Max's Marvellous Fun Day is on Saffron Walden Common this year. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO SaffronPhoto 2016

This year's annual Max's Marvellous Fun Day will be on Saffron Walden Common on Sunday, with Max's Military Run and a host of other children's activities.

The annual event is held by the family and friends of Max Rowlandson, who was successfully treated at Addenbrooke's Hospital for leukaemia aged two.

Now a healthy 11-year-old, Max's event has raised tens of thousands for the hospital.

This year the money will go towards providing a play/nursery nurse for ill children and their families.

The day will include the military run, a fun obstacle course for youngsters, plus beat the goalie, bouncy castles, a dog show, live music, Janina Vigurs storytelling, Lion's Learners (an educational experience with animals) a helter skelter, dodgems, plus a raffle with significant prizes, face-painting, hotpod yoga, swingboats. Barbecue, bar, cakes, teas and refreshments. Noon to 5pm. Free Entry.