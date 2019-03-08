Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Max's Marvellous Fun Day set for return

PUBLISHED: 07:50 11 July 2019

Max's Marvellous Fun Day is on Saffron Walden Common this year. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Max's Marvellous Fun Day is on Saffron Walden Common this year. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

SaffronPhoto 2016

This year's annual Max's Marvellous Fun Day will be on Saffron Walden Common on Sunday, with Max's Military Run and a host of other children's activities.

Max's Marvellous Fun Day is on Saffron Walden Common this year. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOMax's Marvellous Fun Day is on Saffron Walden Common this year. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

The annual event is held by the family and friends of Max Rowlandson, who was successfully treated at Addenbrooke's Hospital for leukaemia aged two.

Now a healthy 11-year-old, Max's event has raised tens of thousands for the hospital.

This year the money will go towards providing a play/nursery nurse for ill children and their families.

The day will include the military run, a fun obstacle course for youngsters, plus beat the goalie, bouncy castles, a dog show, live music, Janina Vigurs storytelling, Lion's Learners (an educational experience with animals) a helter skelter, dodgems, plus a raffle with significant prizes, face-painting, hotpod yoga, swingboats. Barbecue, bar, cakes, teas and refreshments. Noon to 5pm. Free Entry.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man in his twenties robbed near Audley End Station

Essex Police have asked anyone with information about the incident to contact them. Picture: HELEN DRAKE

Bomb disposal team called to Saffron Walden after unexploded grenade found by member of the public

An explosive disposal team took the grenade into a field at Westley Farm. Picture: ARCHANT

Police appeal for information about men in connection with ongoing Newport investigation

Do you recognise this man? Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Little Walden winery hosts tour of its unique vineyard

Open event held at Saffron Grange, in Little Walden. Picture: PAUL JACKSON

Stage starlet to tread the boards in West End production

Nicholas Antoniou-Tibbitts as Adrian and Kobi Watson as Barry in Adrian Mole the Musical. Picture: PAMELA RAITH

Most Read

Man in his twenties robbed near Audley End Station

Essex Police have asked anyone with information about the incident to contact them. Picture: HELEN DRAKE

Bomb disposal team called to Saffron Walden after unexploded grenade found by member of the public

An explosive disposal team took the grenade into a field at Westley Farm. Picture: ARCHANT

Police appeal for information about men in connection with ongoing Newport investigation

Do you recognise this man? Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Little Walden winery hosts tour of its unique vineyard

Open event held at Saffron Grange, in Little Walden. Picture: PAUL JACKSON

Stage starlet to tread the boards in West End production

Nicholas Antoniou-Tibbitts as Adrian and Kobi Watson as Barry in Adrian Mole the Musical. Picture: PAMELA RAITH

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Plan to close Uttlesford libraries is shelved amid council rethink

A Stansted Library protest was held earlier this year. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Role of Easton Lodge in world wars will be explored at special open day event

General Eisenhower’s visit to Easton Lodge in April 1944, a month before D-Day. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Max’s Marvellous Fun Day set for return

Max's Marvellous Fun Day is on Saffron Walden Common this year. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

The National Trust Fan Club stops in Bishops’s Stortford on July 18

Helen Wood's National Trust Fan Club is at Rhodes Arts Complex

Ronnie Scott’s All Stars will play at Saffron Hall on July 20

Ronnie Scotts All Stars are playing at Saffron Hall
Drive 24