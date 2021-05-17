Holidaymakers fly abroad again out of Stansted Airport
- Credit: Archant
Passengers at Stansted Airport said they were excited and anxious to visit family or seek out sun abroad as the Government lifted Covid-19 international leisure travel restrictions today (Monday, May 17).
Passengers Daisy and Haiya were set to fly on one of three flights from Stansted to Faro, Portugal this morning.
Daisy said: "We're very excited to be flying again.
"They don't make travelling very easy at the moment, though."
Phoebe and Graham were also meant to travel to Faro, but had to rebook after using a free NHS test, which are not valid for flights.
Graham said: "I guarantee we won't be the only ones because it's not clear that you have to pay for a private test on the government website.
"They should make that clearer."
David and Sonya, who live in Norwich, were flying to Lisbon to see their family for the first time in 18 months.
Sonya said: "You have no idea how excited I am to see them again.
"I'm looking forward to seeing how healthy they are, because they are 80 and 74 respectively, to eat lovely food and give them a big hug."
When asked whether they had concerns about flying, David said: "We are being cautious. Perhaps anxious is the word."
Today's travellers included Panayiotis Loizides and Panayiotis Papettas, two competitors in the European Karate Championships in Porec, Croatia.
The Cypriot pair train in the UK and said travelling abroad was a lot of effort.
Papettas said: "It's exhausting and we need to focus on fighting, but we're excited. We're hoping for a podium position.
"We're in elite sports, so we're well looked after."
Steve Griffiths, Stansted’s Managing Director, said today's easing was a milestone in the Covid-19 recovery process.
He said: “As we start the road to recovery, we will continue to work closely with all our partners across the airport to ensure passengers have the best possible experience as they fly off on well-earned holidays or finally get to see family and friends."
Holidays abroad were previously frozen to prevent the spread of Covid-19, with rulebreakers facing a £5,000 fine.