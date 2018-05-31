Mayor calls for residents to mark VE Day with him

Councillor Arthur Coote, the mayor of Saffron Walden. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Roger King

The mayor of Saffron Walden has announced his plans for Victory in Europe Day (VE Day) and has called for residents to come together and mark the day.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Saffron Walden Mayor Arthur Coote and his wife, Elaine. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Saffron Walden Mayor Arthur Coote and his wife, Elaine. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Speaking to the Reporter, Councillor Arthur Coote, mayor of Saffron Walden, said he and his wife Elaine will be laying a wreath on Friday at 3pm, to mark 75 years from VE Day.

He is encouraging residents to commemorate the fallen and celebrate with a cup of tea on the day.

“It would be nice if people stayed in their gardens at 3 o’ clock as we lay the wreath and hold a minute of silence, and then have biscuits and tea,” Cllr Coote said.

Are you planning to celebrate VE Day in your garden this upcoming Friday? Send us your pictures, together with captions naming people from left to right, credits, your town/village, first and last name and contact number to andra.maciuca@archant.co.uk