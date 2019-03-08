Advanced search

Procession held to welcome new mayor of Saffron Walden into office

PUBLISHED: 09:11 05 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:11 05 June 2019

Councillor Arthur Coote, the mayor of Saffron Walden. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Councillor Arthur Coote, the mayor of Saffron Walden. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Roger King

A procession and church service took place at the official mayor making for the new mayor of Saffron Walden, Councillor Arthur Coote, on Sunday.

Councillor Arthur Coote, the mayor of Saffron Walden. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

As his main charity for the year, Cllr Coote is supporting Team Max the group fundraising for children's services at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.

On Sunday, there was a procession to St Mary's Church Saffron Walden where the service was led by Rachel Prior and a sermon given by Baptist minister, Reverend John Goddard.

The hymns sung were the Baptist hymns, An Army of Ordinary People, Bind Us Together and I, The Lord of Sea and Sky.

The service, to which townspeople were invited, was attended by some 150 people. The other dignitaries included the Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Essex, Lorna Rolfe and the High Sheriff of Essex, Dr James Bettley.

Councillor Arthur Coote, the mayor of Saffron Walden. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Also there were the deputy mayor of Saffron Walden, Cllr Dr Richard Freeman, the mayor of Haverhill, Councillor John Burns, and the mayor of Dunmow, Councillor Emma Marcus.

Cllr Coote said: "I am honoured to be able to represent our historic town as the mayor. It was fabulous to see the town's traditional mayor making event so well attended. Thank you to everyone who came out. During the year, I will be working to make sure that all aspects of society are included."

He added: "The major mayor's charity for this year is the Saffron Walden group Team Max. They are raising money on behalf of the Addenbrooke's Charitable Trust. One of their key goals is the provision of a specialist children's ambulance. There is a 25 per cent increased likelihood that children will die if they are rushed to hospital in a normal ambulance because the equipment often isn't the right size.

"The East of England is one of the only areas that doesn't have this type of specialist equipment, so this is important. I have been involved in children's services for most of my working life and this is a cause very dear to my heart. Team Max is hosting a Family Fun Day on Saffron Walden Common on Sunday, July 14, to raise funds. Please come along."

Max Rowlandson, now 11, was successfully treated for leukaemia at Addenbrooke's after being diagnosed aged two and his family and friends have been raising funds for the hospital since his recovery. See: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/maxfunday2019.

