Gallery

Picture gallery: Saffron Walden mayor officially opens new playground

Mayor Cllr. Paul Fairhust with the new Welcome sign at The Common Playground. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Copyright © 2017 Celia Bartlett Photography. All rights reserved

The new playground at Saffron Walden Common was officially opened by the mayor of Saffron Walden, Paul Fairhurst, and competition winner Noah Thompson.

Competition winner Noah Thompson points out his playground picture to Mayor Cllr. Paul Fairhurst. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Competition winner Noah Thompson points out his playground picture to Mayor Cllr. Paul Fairhurst. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Noah won the best colouring competition, judged by the mayoress Margaret Fairhurst, and his prize was to support the mayor in the official opening. His name also takes pride of place on the new welcome sign at the entrance of the playground.

Saffron Walden Town Council would like to thank all of those involved in the delivery of the new play area - the manufacturers, Essex County Council, Uttlesford District Council, The Big Lottery Fund and the Wellcome Genome Campus for their financial contributions.

A spokesman said: “There was such a lovely atmosphere at the official opening and we are so pleased to see how well used and liked the new equipment is. The children just love the bright, new and engaging play pieces and it has certainly proven to be a very popular and worthwhile project.”

Competition winner Noah Thompson is greeted by the Mayor and Mayoress Cllr. & Mrs Fairhurst. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Competition winner Noah Thompson is greeted by the Mayor and Mayoress Cllr. & Mrs Fairhurst. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Competition winner Noah Thompson points out his playground picture. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Competition winner Noah Thompson points out his playground picture. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Brody (10) faces up to being a princess on The Common Playground. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Brody (10) faces up to being a princess on The Common Playground. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Eloise Watson (3) enjoys the new play equipment at The Common Playground. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Eloise Watson (3) enjoys the new play equipment at The Common Playground. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Eloise Watson (3) negotiates the new climbing equipment at The Common Playground. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Eloise Watson (3) negotiates the new climbing equipment at The Common Playground. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Jamal Handley (9), Ava Ryder (9) Josh Ryder (6) getting into the swing on the new playground equipment. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Jamal Handley (9), Ava Ryder (9) Josh Ryder (6) getting into the swing on the new playground equipment. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Jamal Handley (9), Ava Ryder (9) Josh Ryder (6) getting into the swing on the new playground equipment. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Jamal Handley (9), Ava Ryder (9) Josh Ryder (6) getting into the swing on the new playground equipment. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Ella Dobson (3) contemplating the new slide on The Common Playground. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Ella Dobson (3) contemplating the new slide on The Common Playground. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Stanley Edwards (3) sliding away on The Common Playground. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Stanley Edwards (3) sliding away on The Common Playground. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Quillan Williams (3) and Freya Wiliams (1) enjoying the new swings on The Common Playground. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Quillan Williams (3) and Freya Wiliams (1) enjoying the new swings on The Common Playground. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Welcome to The Common Playground. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Welcome to The Common Playground. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Mayour Cllr Paul Fairhurst thanks the contractor from HAGS who installed the playground. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Mayour Cllr Paul Fairhurst thanks the contractor from HAGS who installed the playground. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Noah Thompson goes into the town records for re-opening the The Common Playground. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Noah Thompson goes into the town records for re-opening the The Common Playground. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Mayor Cllr. Paul Fairhurst and runner-up Grace Lockie reveal the new welcome to The Common Playground sign with Noah Thompson. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Mayor Cllr. Paul Fairhurst and runner-up Grace Lockie reveal the new welcome to The Common Playground sign with Noah Thompson. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Runner-up, Grace Lockie (10) with Mayor Cllr Paul Fairhurst. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Runner-up, Grace Lockie (10) with Mayor Cllr Paul Fairhurst. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Noah Thompson is presented with his prize by Mayour Cllr. Fairhurst at the official re-opening of The Common Playground. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Noah Thompson is presented with his prize by Mayour Cllr. Fairhurst at the official re-opening of The Common Playground. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Noah Thompson cuts the ribbon, assisted by Mayour Cllr. Fairhurst at the official re-opening of The Common Playground. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Noah Thompson cuts the ribbon, assisted by Mayour Cllr. Fairhurst at the official re-opening of The Common Playground. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Noah Thompson cuts the ribbon, assisted by Mayour Cllr. Fairhurst at the official re-opening of The Common Playground. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Noah Thompson cuts the ribbon, assisted by Mayour Cllr. Fairhurst at the official re-opening of The Common Playground. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Noah Thompson supported by his grandmothers, mum and brother at the official re-opening of The Common Playground. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Noah Thompson supported by his grandmothers, mum and brother at the official re-opening of The Common Playground. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Competition winner Noah Thompson with Mayor Cllr. Paul Fairhurst. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Competition winner Noah Thompson with Mayor Cllr. Paul Fairhurst. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Noah Thompson looks for the familiar saffron crocus on the mayoral chain, with Mayor Cllr. Paul Fairhurst. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Noah Thompson looks for the familiar saffron crocus on the mayoral chain, with Mayor Cllr. Paul Fairhurst. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY