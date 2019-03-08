Advanced search

Mayor's charity ball will have special theme

PUBLISHED: 08:10 07 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:10 07 October 2019

A copy of The Beatle's vinyl album, A Hard Day's Night is in the window of Saffron Walden Tourist Information, together with a Dansette record player, a Mary Quant-style dress, a 1960s style chair and other memorabilia evoking the era of the FAB Four.

The rather striking display is advertising this year's Mayor's Charity Ball in the town hall on Saturday, October 19, which is a dance and disco featuring 60s rock.

There will be swing singer, Martin John, plus several live bands as well as the Tony Boyce Disco. Guests are invited to wear 60s-style clothes, food inspired by the decade will be on sale and there will a licensed bar (will it sell Blue Nun, snowballs and Mateus Rose) and a raffle.

The event is raising money for the Mayor's Charity, the mayor of Saffron Walden Councillor Arthur Coote has chosen Mesothelioma UK Research, the charity which helps people suffering a lung cancer caused by exposure to asbestos. Tickets, £10 from Tourist Information in the Market Square 01799 524002.

