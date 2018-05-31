Councillor Arthur Coote thanks Saffron Walden for his year in office as mayor

It has been a pleasure to be the mayor of such a wonderful and caring town.

Councillor Arthur Coote’s words came as he stepped down from serving his year as Saffron Walden Town Council mayor.

His final meeting as mayor was held via online video conferencing, because of the coronavirus lockdown.

Cllr Coote said he felt his year was somewhat curtailed by the lockdown but he was grateful to everyone who donated to his mayoral charity fund for Team Max. And he plans to hold the raffle draw on a Saturday morning in the town once restrictions are lifted.

He will also be able to hand over a cheque to Jodie Rowlandson in support of her charity. She has raised money for Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust.

Cllr Coote added: “I would take this opportunity to thank the NHS and their staff who have been a perfect example to us all of true grit and determination who have put others before themselves. We will continue to salute them at 8pm on Thursday evenings.”

Cllr Coote said he wanted to thank fellow councillors, town council staff, his deputy mayor Dr Richard Freeman, and the mayoress Elaine for their support during his year in office.

Cllr Coote added: “Though this period of history is unusual, it has made me very proud of the way townsfolk have done their best to help one another.

“This unfortunate event has brought out the best in people and it has been my pleasure to be Mayor of such a wonderful and caring town.

“My thanks to all those who have put themselves forward to help in whatever way they can to make others’ lives better – congratulations to all.

“It remains for me to thank those people who invited Elaine and I to their events throughout the year and for making us so welcome.

“We have met some very interesting people and had some truly outstanding experiences. We have enjoyed every minute of what has been an exceptional time in our lives.”

