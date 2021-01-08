News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
MBE for infection prevention and control doctor

Published: 4:00 PM January 8, 2021   
Dr Shico Visuvanathan has been recognised for services to microbiology, infection prevention and control - Credit: Princess Alexandra Hospital NHS Trust

A consultant microbiologist and director of infection prevention and control at the Princess Alexandra Hospital NHS Trust has been made an MBE in the New Year’s Honours list.

Dr Shico Visuvanathan has been recognised for services to microbiology, infection prevention and control, particularly during the Covid-19 response.

She has worked at PAHT as a consultant microbiologist since 1994 and became the first director of infection prevention and control at the hospital in 2003.

Prior to her career at PAHT, Dr Visuvanathan studied medicine at the Middlesex Hospital Medical School, London which is now part of University College London.

Dr Visuvanathan said: “I am humbled and very proud to be awarded an MBE.

“It is a reflection of the wonderful infection prevention and control team and microbiology team I work with and the hard work put in by clinical colleagues and trust senior management alike during this pandemic."

