Meet the new deputy chief constable of Essex Police

PUBLISHED: 09:09 27 February 2019 | UPDATED: 09:09 27 February 2019

Deputy Chief Constable Pippa Mills. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Archant

The new deputy chief constable of Essex Police says she’s “very proud” to take on the role, as she starts her first day in the job.

Deputy Chief Constable Pippa Mills was selected in January to replace former DCC Matt Horne, who has left to join the Met Police.

DCC Mills joined Essex Police as an assistant chief constable in 2017 having spent the first 20 years of her career in the Met Police.

She first hit the streets of Westminster as a PC in 1997 fresh from university, working in local response and the CID. She had a three-year career break while her two sons were young, returning to policing in East London and working in Hackney, Haringey, Waltham Forest and Redbridge.

During her time in the Met Police she was part of the command teams for the royal wedding, queen’s diamond jubilee and the London Olympics.

DCC Mills said: “I’m very proud to have been selected as the new deputy chief constable for Essex Police. Since I transferred from the Met in 2017, I’ve learnt a lot from the talented people around me and have thoroughly enjoyed getting to know and understand the force.

“I’m really looking forward to starting this new role, stepping up to lead some really key areas in policing and enabling me to gain an even greater understanding of the county of Essex, which is where I was born and grew up.”

Chief Constable BJ Harrington said: “I’m really pleased to have Pippa as my deputy and look forward to continuing to work closely with her.

“We have a strong chief officer team in Essex and we all work together to lead the force the best we can and support you all to deliver a safe county.

“I am pleased that an existing member of the team has been appointed as this means that strong working relationships and the tremendous contribution of the whole team can go on from strength to strength.”

