Meet your local New Year's Day baby

For a family in Thaxted, New Year's Day was more than just the first day of the year. It was the first day of their fifth member's life.

David Peake, manager for a local tree surgery company and his wife, Lauren, a beautician, were due to welcome their third child on Christmas Day.

Instead, the first couple of hours of 2020 found them at the Rosie Birth Centre in Cambridge, where Vinnie David Peake was born at 2.02am.

Weighing eight pounds 12.5 ounces, Vinnie was the first natural birth at the centre. According to the dad, the family members were the only patients in the birth centre "the whole time", where births without expected complications take place.

However, the delivery unit upstairs, dealing with emergency C-sections among others, was fairly busy.

Mr Peake said: "His due date was Christmas Day, but we really wanted his birthday to fall on New Year's Eve instead, for parties as he grows up.

"We were delighted when things progressed, and we went to the hospital at 9.30pm on December 31.

"There were two emergency C-sections upstairs an hour or so before our baby arrived.

"We were the first natural birth of 2020."

Mr Peake described the reactions of his other two children, Freya, 7, and Braxton, 6: "They arrived the next morning with their grandparents and were ecstatic to have a little baby brother."

Talking about the standard of healthcare received at the centre, which is part of Addenbroooke's Hospital (Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust), he said: "The treatment we received was first class and was as if we were in a private facility."

The trust is one of the biggest and most famous ones in the country.

Based on data provided by UNICEF, 2020 babies were born on New Year's Day in the whole of the United Kingdom. The UK babies were estimated to account for 0.5 per cent of the approximately 392,078 babies born on New Year's Day worldwide.

The countries with the highest amount of babies born on January 1 are India with 67,385, China with 46,299 and Nigeria with 26,039.