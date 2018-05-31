Advanced search

Men arrested after bomb scare forces plane to land at Stansted

PUBLISHED: 11:50 14 July 2020

A Ryanair plane was forced to land at Stansted Airport following a security threat. Photo: DANNY LOO.

A Ryanair plane was forced to land at Stansted Airport following a security threat. Photo: DANNY LOO.

Archant

Two men have been arrested on suspicion on making threats to endanger an aircraft which was diverted to Stansted Airport on Monday, July 13 at around 6.40pm.

The men, aged 47 and 26, are currently in custody.

The flight from Krakow to Dublin was forced to land in Stansted because of a security alert.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: “Following investigations on the plane, we have been able to establish there is nothing suspicious on board.

“The aircraft has been handed back to Stansted Airport and the operator.

“We appreciate the patience and understanding of everyone involved.”

A spokesperson for Ryanair said that the potential security threat was raised after a note left in one of the aircraft’s toilets was discovered.

The Ryanair spokesperson added: “The captain followed procedure by alerting the UK authorities and diverted to the nearest airport, Stansted, where the plane landed normally, but was taxied to a remote stand where passengers disembarked safely.

“The aircraft and passengers have been checked by the UK police who will decide when they may travel onwards to Dublin on a spare aircraft. Passengers in Dublin waiting to depart to Krakow are being transferred to a spare aircraft to minimise any delay to their flight.

“Ryanair apologises sincerely for the delay and inconvenience caused to those affected by this diversion.”

