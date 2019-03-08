Three men arrested after raid in Saffron Walden released under investigation

Cash, phones, and firearms were among the items seized by police.

Police seized a large amount of drugs and cash after stopping a car in Wimbish and searching an address in Saffron Walden.

Officers stopped a vehicle in Thaxted Road at around 3.30pm on Friday, March 15, after having concerns about drug dealing.

Police arrested two men, aged 54 and 25, both from Saffron Walden, on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Officers seized a number of wraps of drugs and cash from the vehicle and then searched a property in Ross Close, Saffron Walden, at around 8.20pm and found a large quantity of cash, two shotguns and an imitation firearm were found and seized.

A 54-year-old man from Saffron Walden was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug and obstructing an officer.

They have all been released under investigation as enquiries continue.