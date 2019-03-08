Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Three men arrested after raid in Saffron Walden released under investigation

PUBLISHED: 14:43 20 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:18 20 March 2019

Cash, phones, and firearms were among the items seized by police. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Cash, phones, and firearms were among the items seized by police. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Archant

Police seized a large amount of drugs and cash after stopping a car in Wimbish and searching an address in Saffron Walden.

Officers stopped a vehicle in Thaxted Road at around 3.30pm on Friday, March 15, after having concerns about drug dealing.

Police arrested two men, aged 54 and 25, both from Saffron Walden, on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Officers seized a number of wraps of drugs and cash from the vehicle and then searched a property in Ross Close, Saffron Walden, at around 8.20pm and found a large quantity of cash, two shotguns and an imitation firearm were found and seized.

A 54-year-old man from Saffron Walden was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug and obstructing an officer.

They have all been released under investigation as enquiries continue.

Most Read

Landslip road ‘likely’ to reopen in April following full closure for major works

Newport Road has been partially closed since September last year following a landslip. Picture: ARCHANT

Man arrested after hoax bomb threat on M11 coach

Hoax bomb threat on coach on M11. Picture: COLIN SHEAD

A new home is being sought for popular annual Crank Up event

Saffron Walden Crank Up, a festival of steam engines. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Thousands of residents sign petition to save Homebase in Saffron Walden

There is a petition for our customers to sign at the tills at Homebase in Saffron Walden to stop it from being demolished and turned into a care home. Picture: SAVE SAFFRON WALDEN HOMEBASE

Radleys celebrate opening of new glassblowing facility

Bill and Iris Radley with their son Mark at the ribbon cutting ceremony. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Most Read

Landslip road ‘likely’ to reopen in April following full closure for major works

Newport Road has been partially closed since September last year following a landslip. Picture: ARCHANT

Man arrested after hoax bomb threat on M11 coach

Hoax bomb threat on coach on M11. Picture: COLIN SHEAD

A new home is being sought for popular annual Crank Up event

Saffron Walden Crank Up, a festival of steam engines. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Thousands of residents sign petition to save Homebase in Saffron Walden

There is a petition for our customers to sign at the tills at Homebase in Saffron Walden to stop it from being demolished and turned into a care home. Picture: SAVE SAFFRON WALDEN HOMEBASE

Radleys celebrate opening of new glassblowing facility

Bill and Iris Radley with their son Mark at the ribbon cutting ceremony. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Open gardens raising money for health charities under the National Garden Scheme in April and May

Tulips Magnolia

Football: Saffron Walden PSG edge past Glinton rivals

Saffron Walden PSG under-14s

The BBC Big Band’s tribute to Nat King Cole at Saffron Hall, April 14

Nat King Cole

The Little Prince at Cambridge Junction on Thursday, April 11

The Little Prince will be at Cambridge Junction

Reader offer for £10 off top price tickets for Equus at Cambridge Arts Theatre

Ethan Kai as the boy Alan Strang in Equus. Picture: RICHARD DAVENPORT
Drive 24