Advanced search

Men prayed for forgiveness as they robbed two women

PUBLISHED: 17:02 24 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:02 24 March 2020

Left to right: Paul Jones and Jay Davies. Photos: Cambridgeshire police.

Left to right: Paul Jones and Jay Davies. Photos: Cambridgeshire police.

Cambridgeshire police

Two men prayed for forgiveness as they beat, tied up and robbed two women in their own home last year.

Paul Jones, 53, and Jay Davies, 37, entered a house in St John’s Street, Duxford, on September 3, where they helped themselves to food whilst a young woman had been tied to a chair.

An 18-year-old woman was in the house and texted her boyfriend to say she thought there was someone in the house.

The two men found her and, after a brief scuffle as she tried to escape, managed to hold her down and bind her with gaffer tape and computer cables.

She was knocked out with a fire poker and, when she regained consciousness, she found she had been tied to a chair in the kitchen and had a towel over her head.

She could still see the man: one was eating a banana and the other going through the freezer looking for ice cream.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire police said: “At this point a car pulled up in the driveway. The victim’s boyfriend had called her mum who had returned home.

“The two men pinned her down and tied her up next to her daughter in the kitchen, using telephone cables.

“One of the men began reciting a lengthy prayer asking for God’s forgiveness for his sins.”

The victims eventually managed to free themselves from their bindings, but the robbers had left the house, taking with them the victim’s car, handbag and cash.

Police recovered the car, which had been abandoned still containing a handbag and a tobacco pouch which belonged to the suspects.

After analysing the fingerprints, the forensics team found a DNA match for Jay Davies, of Ilford, London.

Cambridgeshire police tracked him to an address in Kentish Town, London, where they arrested him four days after the crime.

Paul Jones was also found in one of the bedrooms, where he admitted to being wanted and “on the run”.

Paul Jones, of no fixed abode, received 21 years in prison and Jay Davies was handed 12 years at Peterborough Crown Court last Thursday, March 19.

Most Read

Have a go at our new Daily Pub Quiz

Can you get all 15 questions correct in today's Daily Pub Quiz? Photo: Archant

Men prayed for forgiveness as they robbed two women

Left to right: Paul Jones and Jay Davies. Photos: Cambridgeshire police.

Teacher set to run 20 marathons in 2020 despite pandemic

Paul Conlon. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Pub gives away Mother’s Day roast dinners to the elderly

The Plough, Great Chesterford.

First Essex coronavirus case: ‘It’s time to listen to experts’

Photo: Tuned_In/Getty Images/iStockphoto.

Most Read

Have a go at our new Daily Pub Quiz

Can you get all 15 questions correct in today's Daily Pub Quiz? Photo: Archant

Men prayed for forgiveness as they robbed two women

Left to right: Paul Jones and Jay Davies. Photos: Cambridgeshire police.

Teacher set to run 20 marathons in 2020 despite pandemic

Paul Conlon. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Pub gives away Mother’s Day roast dinners to the elderly

The Plough, Great Chesterford.

First Essex coronavirus case: ‘It’s time to listen to experts’

Photo: Tuned_In/Getty Images/iStockphoto.

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Confusion reigns with National League holding up final decision on non-league conclusion

Colney Heath and London Colney are just two of the teams awaiting the final non-league decision for this season. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Men prayed for forgiveness as they robbed two women

Left to right: Paul Jones and Jay Davies. Photos: Cambridgeshire police.

Non-league football season officially over as some clubs left sweating on final FA decision

The Spartan South Midlands League is officially over although no decision on any final outcome has been made. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics postponed until ‘not later than summer 2021’

The Olympic Rings stand outside the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan. Picture: ADAM DAVY/PA

Pub gives away Mother’s Day roast dinners to the elderly

The Plough, Great Chesterford.
Drive 24