24-year-old missing after swimming in reservoir

A 24-year-old man has been reported as missing after swimming in a reservoir.

Lewis was last seen at around 4.00pm yesterday (Tuesday, July 19), when he emerged from Hadham Hall reservoir, following a swim.

He was wearing bright, salmon-coloured swimming shorts.

He has not been heard from since.

A spokesperson from Hertfordshire Police said: "We are continuing to appeal for the public’s help to trace a man who has gone missing from East Herts.

"He has connections to East Herts and to Great Dunmow, Thaxted and Clavering in Essex.

"There are concerns for his welfare at this time and extensive searches are being carried out.

"If you have seen Lewis since he was reported missing or have information about where he has been, please call Hertfordshire Constabulary’s non-emergency number 101.

"If you believe you are with Lewis now or have seen him in the last few moments, please call 999 immediately."