Model railway show set to be steaming into Dunmow

PUBLISHED: 13:58 07 February 2020

Cato Pass a science fiction model which is the first one of its kind combining model railways and Warhammer. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Cato Pass a science fiction model which is the first one of its kind combining model railways and Warhammer. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Archant

A model railway show of scale will be steaming into Great Dunmow.

The event will give young and old enthusiasts the chance to see around 15 model railway layouts.

Layouts will vary in scale, and a lot of them will have a county theme.

Dakota Dibben, who spoke very enthusiastically about the exhibition, said: "With a strong railway heritage in Great Dunmow, this is bound to be a popular event and is a great opportunity for people to enjoy nostalgia in miniature, for others to learn about a new potential past time or simply appreciate the care taken to create a model railway."

"Shell Haven [one of the models on display] isn't just a model railway, it's a tantalising glimpse into the mysterious world of Britain's old refineries, here in Essex!"

The event is supported by clubs and modellers from Essex, Suffolk and Kent. It will take place on Sunday, March 8, between 10am-5pm at the Foakes Hall, Dunmow, CM61DG.

