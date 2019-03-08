Models strut their stuff at charity fashion show organised by Saffron Walden business
PUBLISHED: 10:41 10 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:55 10 October 2019
Archant
Fanny and Frank, a Saffron Walden clothes shop, raised more than £900 for The Hospice Biographers during a charity fashion show attended by 60 enthusiasts on October 3.
Allison Jones, manager, said various outfits were created for models, using shop items: "None of the models were professionals, they were customers or lovely friends who wanted to support us.
"It's not just anonymous models walking across a catwalk. It gives people a chance to catch and feel the fabric and say to the model 'that looks nice'. The audience can get involved, they are not just sitting down there."
Fanny and Frank was named after Fanny Wolff, grandmother of business owner Karen Evans Wolff.
Hospice Biographers trains volunteers nationwide to record life stories of hospice patients at the end of their lives, including at St Clare Hospice. The charity's mission is 'to fill the gap of lonely silence after someone dies with the precious sounds of their voice' and has been endorsed by Ed Sheeran.