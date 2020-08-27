Police chief on what’s been happening across Uttlesford during August

The Uttlesford district commander for Essex Police shares her thoughts on policing in Uttlesford for August

I want to start this month’s column by saying how incredibly proud I am of my officers who surprised a Dunmow teenager on his 17th birthday.

There’s been a real focus recently on the younger generation and their A-levels and GCSEs and I think this was a really nice touch by my officers.

Ollie, thank you for your passion for policing, it really is fantastic to know that we have support from all generations.

I hope you had a superb birthday and that it’s one you and your family will always remember.

If you wanted an example of how human your officers are in Uttlesford, then here is just one of many.

My officers are not just criminal catchers, they are ready to react to help and support people.

I’ve been busy as the Acting Superintendent for the North Policing Area of Essex, which includes Uttlesford, and this has allowed my colleagues to get some annual leave.

It’s given me an opportunity to experience the next rank for a short time.

If someone had told me as a child I would be in this privileged position, I would never had believed it, so it just shows we should never under-sell ourselves or others.

I was so proud to see that all ranks right up to Superintendent were covered by women.

A few weekends back there was an unlicensed music event in Saffron Walden.

I want to use this opportunity to thank people for their reports and information. It helped us in our response to this incident.

My officers attended that event and gave words advice to the people attending.

There was no need for enforcement action, although we have been using our powers to stop events happening.

Speaking of enforcement action, detectives arrested a man in connection with reports two women were touched inappropriately in Dunmow.

He was stopped at Stansted Airport on August 18 and bailed.

Officers from Uttlesford’s Community Police Team have also been helping to keep communities safe and by seizing drugs during two warrants in Stansted.

The team have also been working closely with the Rural Engagement Team to tackle hare coursing under Operation Galileo.

The operation aims to detect and deter those who take part in these activities.

My officers had a really positive meeting with partners at the Audley End Estate about the issue and I thank them for their support.

Uttlesford Local Policing Team have also been helping to save people and have been utilising specialist equipment, especially when it comes to finding people.

They used a thermal image camera to assist with a search of a vulnerable missing person in Felsted.

They also found a missing person in Saffron Walden by locating him using the What3Words application, which is similar to the Find My iPhone app.

I’ve been working with our partners to look at possible events.

We have got together, socially distanced, to look at what future events we can put on and how we can help keep people safe.

Another thing that has got back to normal is school uniform shopping.

The kids have grown like the sunflowers in my garden so it’s new stuff all round and I’m trying to find new homes for the hardly-worn uniform from last year (yes I very much embrace recycling).

They can’t wait to get back to school and we shall have to embrace what the new normal looks like in education.

I want to end on education by saying well done to all those teenagers who received their results in Uttlesford.

I still remember collecting my grades and dreaming of a career in sport, only to join policing aged 23.

I wish you all every success.