Moped rider's frustration as vehicle is stolen from station

The area where motorbikes and scooters are usually parked at the Audley End train station. Photo: CONTRIBUTED Archant

A Saffron Walden man is appealing for help to trace his moped, which was stolen from Audley End railway station.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The red Vespa moped went missing on Monday, October 28. Photo: CONTRIBUTED The red Vespa moped went missing on Monday, October 28. Photo: CONTRIBUTED

Nick Grantham, 36, a recruitment consultant living in Littlebury, parked his moped next to the Audley End station platform on Monday, at 7am, only to come back for it at 5.50pm and find it was not there.

He parked it there on his way to work, in the same area where he has been leaving it for almost three years and said it was in 'plain view', as it was in front of a queue of bikes.

Nick said: "I was surprised and very frustrated [to discover it had been stolen]. I also had to get back early that night for childcare duties, so I had to get a cab home instead.

"I'm fully comprehensively insured, so I at least hope I should get some money back but will still have to pay an excess and there's a long process to complete before then. This will mean cab fares until it all gets sorted."

The red Vespa moped went missing on Monday, October 28. Photo: CONTRIBUTED The red Vespa moped went missing on Monday, October 28. Photo: CONTRIBUTED

The vehicle was described as a bright red 2010 Piaggio Vespa LX50 2T with a black seat and silver wheels, and the registration number AE60 DXA. Its condition is 'great' except for a 'slight scuff' on one side of the moped.

A red, black and white helmet and black biker gloves were in the seat compartment. There were also a pair of glasses and a seat cover in the front storage compartment.

Nick reported it to Essex Police and the operator of the station, Greater Anglia, but to no avail so far.

He said: "I've filed [a crime report] online that night, as it takes forever to get through on the phone. I've yet to hear back. I know it won't be any sort of priority for the police but it will most definitely be on CCTV.

"No staff were still working at that time and I didn't have chance to pop in the following day. I've called Greater Anglia customer services who've said I have to submit a form to request the CCTV. The police will probably ask them directly anyway, they said."