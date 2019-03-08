More in Common on Saffron Walden Common on Saturday, June 22 - a musical picnic in honour of the late MP Jo Cox

The Great Get Together on Saffron Walden Common to mark the anniversary of the death of Jo Cox MP was a musical picnic with song and dance Saffron Photo 2017

A musical picnic called More in Common on the Common takes place on Saturday, June 22, near the new playground on Saffron Walden Common.

This is the second town event to honour the life of MP Jo Cox, killed in the street by a right-wing extremist just before the 2016 referendum.

Jo Cox famously noted that people in her diverse Yorkshire constituency "have far more in common than that which divides us."

This year, as well as a programme of performers, there will be community singing. Primary schools and choirs will sing the More in Common on the Common anthem for 2019: With a Little Help From My Friends by The Beatles.

There will also be a sets from singer-songwriter Joanna Eden, who taught Grammy winner, Sam Smith and and music from her pupils in The Garden Youth Music Project.

She said: "After all Sam Smith's success, I found myself inundated with requests for singing lessons which was very flattering but I felt it was unfair on young people who couldn't necessarily afford lessons.

"My colleague Kevin Sporle and I applied for a Lottery grant and got funding from them and Saffron Walden Town Council Youth Action Committee to run a group for a year. It's been a tremendous success with over 25 young people signing up and numbers growing week on week. We're called The Garden because gardens are where things grow and blossom."

Other acts include Saffron Walden Town Band, musician James White and the U3A Ukulele group.

The Hyperfusion Academy theatre company will perform.

Joanna said: "In these challenging times when the country, communities and even families can feel divided by Brexit this is the perfect opportunity to follow Jo Cox's example and celebrate what we have in common, with an amazing common to gather on. Two years ago, we held the first More in Common on the Common and we were thrilled to see people sitting together and enjoying the entertainment, including our local leaders from the main political parties who all attended and sat together to eat their picnics. That's what More in Common on the Common is all about. Putting our differences behind us and realising that we have a lot in common."

Noon until 4pm. Free event.