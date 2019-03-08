Gallery

More in Common on the Common - Saffron Walden's musical picnic in the sun

Joanna Eden leads community singing with people pulled from the audience. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Roger King

It was singing in the sunshine on Saturday, for Saffron Walden's musical picnic: More in Common on the Common.

Music was enjoyed in the sunshine. Pictures SAFFRON PHOTO Music was enjoyed in the sunshine. Pictures SAFFRON PHOTO

This second tribute to the late MP Jo Cox, killed just before the EU referendum, attracted some 400 people including musicians and dancers from toddlers to pensioners - and a community singing session with the crowd of The Beatles' song I'll Get By With a Little Help from My Friends.

The performers included Hyperfusion Academy, Tempo Performing Arts, Saffron Walden U3A Ukelele Band and James White and his band.

Singing teacher and award-winning jazz singer Joanna Eden was also in attendance.

The finale was presented by Joanna's Garden Youth Project, who were on stage for the final two hours, turning the event into their summer festival.

The mayor of Saffron Walden Councillor Arthur Coote with deputy mayor Councillor Richard Freeman The mayor of Saffron Walden Councillor Arthur Coote with deputy mayor Councillor Richard Freeman

Joanna, one of a committee of five who set up the event, said: "It was brilliant. It was a great success, there were definitely more people this year. We would like this to become an annual event."

Jo Cox, Labour MP for Batley and Spen, in Yorkshire, famously said of her constituents: "We have more in common than that which divides us."