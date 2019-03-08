Advanced search

More than 1,000 attend the Remembrance Day ceremony and parade in Saffron Walden

PUBLISHED: 10:44 12 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:19 12 November 2019

33 Engineer Regiment from Carver Barracks. Photo: Celia Bartlett Photography

33 Engineer Regiment from Carver Barracks. Photo: Celia Bartlett Photography

Wreaths were laid and a two-minute silence held on Sunday, November 10, at the Remembrance Day ceremony in Saffron Walden, attended by over a thousand people.

Saffron Walden town mayor Cllr Arthur Coote paying respects after placing a poppy wreath. Photo: Celia Bartlett Photography.Saffron Walden town mayor Cllr Arthur Coote paying respects after placing a poppy wreath. Photo: Celia Bartlett Photography.

Some 380 people paraded to commemorate the fallen, including the 56 (Woolwich) ATC Band, veterans and members of the Royal British Legion.

The parade included soldiers from Carver Barracks, the Air Training Corps, firefighters, police and army cadets, scouts, girls and boys brigades, St John Ambulance, the Masons, and the volunteer groups the Lionesses and Diamonds.

The dignitaries who laid tributes included the mayor of Saffron Walden, Councillor Arthur Coote, R4U Councillor Richard Freeman and parliamentary candidates Mike Hibbs, Coby Wing and Kemi Badenoch.

Mick Birnie, secretary of the Saffron Walden Royal British Legion and parade marshal, said: "The best part of the event is the number of young people who come each year to take part and the crowds who line the streets."

Mike Hibbs, Liberal Democrats parliamentary candidate for Saffron Walden, places a poppy wreath. Photo: Celia Bartlett Photography.Mike Hibbs, Liberal Democrats parliamentary candidate for Saffron Walden, places a poppy wreath. Photo: Celia Bartlett Photography.

The parade was formed at 10.45am. The two-minute silence followed at 11am and after the wreaths were laid, the parade went through the streets of the town and finished in the Market Square.

