More than 2,000 Saffron Walden constituents back petition to stop proroguing of parliament

Saffron Walden MP Kemi Badenoch has defended Boris Johnson's move to prorogue Parliament. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A petition launched yesterday (August 28) against Boris Johnson's move to prorogue Parliament appears to lack popularity within the Saffron Walden constituency.

The petition sparked a total 1,354,660 signatures nationwide, with 2,663 signatures from Saffron Walden so far. This accounts for 2.384% of the 111,701 constituents. In Braintree, 1,303 people signed the petition so far, which translates as 1.289% of the 101,221 total.

The decision to suspend Parliament was criticised because MPs are unable to vote against it, and, with the prorogation lasting much longer than usual, they also have less time to pass legislation against a no-deal Brexit, critics argue.

The petition argues that the prorogation should not be done without sufficiently extending Article 50 or without cancelling 'the UK's intention to withdraw from the EU'.

However, the prime minister argued there will be enough time for MPs debate on October 17, two weeks before Brexit is due to happen. Johnson also denies intending to prevent MPs from interfering with his Brexit agenda.

Responding to the petition, Mrs Kemi Badenoch, Conservative MP for Saffron Walden, said: "The overwhelming view in the constituency, from all my meetings and correspondence from residents and business, is that the uncertainty over Brexit must end as soon as possible so that we can get back to focusing on domestic issues".

Last month, Mrs Badenoch was appointed as Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Children and Families.

Mrs Badenoch shares Mr Johnson's preference for Brexit with a deal, but says that 'leaving without a deal is still the default outcome should we not find a mutually agreeable solution', and that this outcome has already been agreed and legislated by the Parliament when triggering Article 50.

Following claims by the opposition that labelled the suspension, backed by the Queen's approval as 'anti-democratic', Mrs Badenoch said: "This is simply not the case. The Queen's Speech will continue to have Brexit at its heart, meaning that Parliament can still debate the Government's overall programme, including its approach to Brexit, in the run up to EU Council on October 17-18, and then vote on this on October 21-22.

"Parliament has had multiple opportunities over the last three years to find a way forward. What is critical is that we deliver on the biggest mandate ever given in a British vote so we can move on from this current situation and start addressing and answering some of the pressing issues our country faces, which the new Queen's Speech will aim to do."

Responses from the Parliament and the Government regarding the petition are now pending after it surpassed the required the number of signatures. In order for parliament to consider a petition for debate it must receive 100,000 signatures, whereas a government will consider a petition if it is signed by 10,000 people.