Advanced search

More than £5,000 given by Rotary Club to good causes

PUBLISHED: 13:30 19 April 2020

Uttlesford Foodbank in Saffron Walden will receive £500 as part of the cash distribution. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Uttlesford Foodbank in Saffron Walden will receive £500 as part of the cash distribution. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

A fund started by a schoolgirl, so horrified that some people couldn’t afford everyday needs she started raising money, is one of the good causes to be helped by a £5,100 distribution of Rotary Club cash.

The money was collected at Christmas.

Sophie’s Fund has received £300. The other 10 beneficiaries are: Buffy PlayBus £400, The Laughter Specialists £500, Open Door Counselling £500, Saffron Walden Dementia Café £400, Saffron Walden Mencap £500, Saffron Walden Riding for the Disabled £500, Saffron Walden Salvation Army £500, Uttlesford Foodbank £500, Young Carers £500, Thaxted Centre for Disabled £500.

Alan Hawkes, the chairman of the Rotary Club’s community service committee said:

“We are very grateful to the people of Saffron Walden for their continuing generosity in supporting our Christmas Appeal, which allows us to support many local organisations.”

He also thanked Rotary club members and other organisations, including Saffron Walden Inner Wheel Club, and the town’s Diamonds and Probus Clubs who helped with the collection.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Newport boy beats coronavirus while fighting cancer

Archie upon being released from Addebrooke's Hospital following his Covid-19 admission. Photo: Archie's Journey/Facebook.

Bakery owners suffering from lockdown effects relieve community flour crisis

Jeff and Megan Charnock, owners of Mini Miss Bread. Photo: Tom Halliday Photography.

Coronavirus testing centre opens at London Stansted airport

The entrance to Stansted Airport

Top 20 Hidden Gems on Netflix

About Time - a Hidden gem on Netflix

Essex park and ride site could become a temporary mortuary to deal with coronavirus deaths

Chelmer Park and Ride. Photo: Google Street View.

Most Read

Newport boy beats coronavirus while fighting cancer

Archie upon being released from Addebrooke's Hospital following his Covid-19 admission. Photo: Archie's Journey/Facebook.

Bakery owners suffering from lockdown effects relieve community flour crisis

Jeff and Megan Charnock, owners of Mini Miss Bread. Photo: Tom Halliday Photography.

Coronavirus testing centre opens at London Stansted airport

The entrance to Stansted Airport

Top 20 Hidden Gems on Netflix

About Time - a Hidden gem on Netflix

Essex park and ride site could become a temporary mortuary to deal with coronavirus deaths

Chelmer Park and Ride. Photo: Google Street View.

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

More than £5,000 given by Rotary Club to good causes

Uttlesford Foodbank in Saffron Walden will receive £500 as part of the cash distribution. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

1,000 photographs for Saffron Walden’s new listed buildings archive

Audley End House

Faster test for the coronavirus being developed at Cambridge University

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, April 18

Portugal players celebrate during the Euro 2016 Final at the Stade de France, Paris. Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA

Family runs simultaneously but far apart to fundraise for charity

A young participant in a previous Tulip Fun Run. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.
Drive 24