More than £5,000 given by Rotary Club to good causes

Uttlesford Foodbank in Saffron Walden will receive £500 as part of the cash distribution. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

A fund started by a schoolgirl, so horrified that some people couldn’t afford everyday needs she started raising money, is one of the good causes to be helped by a £5,100 distribution of Rotary Club cash.

The money was collected at Christmas.

Sophie’s Fund has received £300. The other 10 beneficiaries are: Buffy PlayBus £400, The Laughter Specialists £500, Open Door Counselling £500, Saffron Walden Dementia Café £400, Saffron Walden Mencap £500, Saffron Walden Riding for the Disabled £500, Saffron Walden Salvation Army £500, Uttlesford Foodbank £500, Young Carers £500, Thaxted Centre for Disabled £500.

Alan Hawkes, the chairman of the Rotary Club’s community service committee said:

“We are very grateful to the people of Saffron Walden for their continuing generosity in supporting our Christmas Appeal, which allows us to support many local organisations.”

He also thanked Rotary club members and other organisations, including Saffron Walden Inner Wheel Club, and the town’s Diamonds and Probus Clubs who helped with the collection.