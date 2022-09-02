News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Morris dancers team up to perform at Thaxted windmill

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 9:00 AM September 2, 2022
Morris dancers from eight different towns gathered at Thaxted windmill

Morris dancers from eight different towns gathered at Thaxted windmill - Credit: Mike Fairchild

Morris dancing groups from eight different towns gathered together to perform at Thaxted windmill in front of a big crowd.

The event took place on August 29, Bank Holiday Monday, and was hosted by Thaxted Morris Men.

It was attended by Morris dancers from Devil's Dyke in Newmarket, Baldock Midnight Morris, and other groups from Letchworth, Westminster, Blackmore, Cambridge and Standon.

Representatives of the group are pictured in front of John Webb's windmill and the Thaxted-based Giddy Up Bar and Tea Cup, which is a regular feature at the windmill on summer weekends and bank holidays.

John Webb's Mill in Bolford Street is a Grade II* listed tower mill which was built in 1804 for local farmer and landowner John Webb.

Thaxted Morris Men were founded in 1911. Practices are held from 8pm to 10pm on Monday evenings in the church hall from October to April.

