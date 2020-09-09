Advanced search

Top 10 most popular baby names in Uttlesford and Braintree

PUBLISHED: 09:00 10 September 2020

Photo: PA.

Photo: PA.

Archant

The 2019 figures for the most popular baby names in Uttlesford and Braintree are out.

In Uttlesford, there were 479 boys and 428 girls born last year.

The most popular name for boys was Oliver. 14 families chose this name.

The second and third most popular names were Harry (13 boys) and George (12).

There were 10 babies called Jack, and nine babies called Henry and Max.

There were seven boys called Albert, Arthur and Charlie.

There were seven Uttlesford baby girls called Ava, Evelyn, Grace, Isla, Jessica and Olivia.

Six were called Daisy, Florence, Isabella and Phoebe.

In Braintree, a total of 832 boys and 770 girls were born last year.

The top choice for boys’ parents was Arthur; 17 of them received this name.

Arthur was closely followed by Henry, with 16.

There were 15 babies called Archie, Oliver and Oscar.

14 boys were called George, Harry and Leo, and 13 Alfie and Jacob.

The most popular baby girl name in Braintree was Ava; 16 newborns received this name; 15 were called Amelia and 11 Olivia.

There were nine called Jessica and Penelope, and eight Isla, Lily, Luna, Maisie and Phoebe.

Oliver and Olivia remained the most popular name for boys and girls in England and Wales.

Freya and Lily replaced Emily and Ella in the top 10 girls’ names, while there were no new entries in the top 10 boys’ names in 2019.

Alfred, Chester, Hudson, Ibrahim and Oakley entered the 2019 top 100 boys’ names replacing Alex, Dexter, Dominic, Kai, Sonny and Tobias.

Lara and Mabel replaced Aisha and Francesca in the top 100 girls’ names; Mabel has not been in the top 100 since 1924.

David Corps, of the ONS vital statistics outputs branch, said: “Analysis shows choices in baby names can differ depending on the mother’s age.

“We found younger mothers opted for more modern girls’ names like Harper, which has seen a rise since the Beckhams named their daughter so in 2011, and shortened boys’ names like Freddie. In contrast, older mothers chose more traditional names such as Jack and Charlotte.

“Popular culture continues to influence the baby names landscape. Following Dua Lipa’s first UK number one single in 2017, the number of girls named Dua has doubled from 63 to 126 in 2019.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Indian takeaway set to reopen in Saffron Walden

The Spice is reopening on Rowntree Way on September 9. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.

Free drive-in cinema to screen in Saffron Walden

Photo: Chris Harding.

Walden student raises £7,000 walking from Rickling Green to Scotland

Peter Page reached Scotland after a 14-day walk from Rickling Green. Photo: Supplied by Tony Gavin

Concerns over sewage treatment plant planning application in Wimbish

The proposed sewage treatment plant site in Debden Drive, Wimbish is opposite homes. Photo: Christopher Davison

Saffron Walden gardens benefit from work done in lockdown

The Dutch Garden at Bridge End Garden. Picture: Saffron Walden Town Council

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Indian takeaway set to reopen in Saffron Walden

The Spice is reopening on Rowntree Way on September 9. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.

Free drive-in cinema to screen in Saffron Walden

Photo: Chris Harding.

Walden student raises £7,000 walking from Rickling Green to Scotland

Peter Page reached Scotland after a 14-day walk from Rickling Green. Photo: Supplied by Tony Gavin

Concerns over sewage treatment plant planning application in Wimbish

The proposed sewage treatment plant site in Debden Drive, Wimbish is opposite homes. Photo: Christopher Davison

Saffron Walden gardens benefit from work done in lockdown

The Dutch Garden at Bridge End Garden. Picture: Saffron Walden Town Council

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Top 10 most popular baby names in Uttlesford and Braintree

Photo: PA.

Newport youth arts competition open to entries

Photo: ChamilleWhite/Getty Images/iStockphoto

St Clare Hospice wins a Charity Times award for its partnership with Takeley firm

Hastingwood's St Clare Hospice Chief Executive Sarah Thompson. Picture: St Clare Hospice

Stuttering start to season in the league as Bloods get set for FA Cup test in Welwyn

Saffron Walden Town have picked up one point from their opening two games of the Essex Senior League season. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

New organ in St Mary’s Church Newport prompts call for young musicians

The new organ at St Mary's Church, Newport. Photo: Graham Daniels.