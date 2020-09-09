Top 10 most popular baby names in Uttlesford and Braintree

The 2019 figures for the most popular baby names in Uttlesford and Braintree are out.

In Uttlesford, there were 479 boys and 428 girls born last year.

The most popular name for boys was Oliver. 14 families chose this name.

The second and third most popular names were Harry (13 boys) and George (12).

There were 10 babies called Jack, and nine babies called Henry and Max.

There were seven boys called Albert, Arthur and Charlie.

There were seven Uttlesford baby girls called Ava, Evelyn, Grace, Isla, Jessica and Olivia.

Six were called Daisy, Florence, Isabella and Phoebe.

In Braintree, a total of 832 boys and 770 girls were born last year.

The top choice for boys’ parents was Arthur; 17 of them received this name.

Arthur was closely followed by Henry, with 16.

There were 15 babies called Archie, Oliver and Oscar.

14 boys were called George, Harry and Leo, and 13 Alfie and Jacob.

The most popular baby girl name in Braintree was Ava; 16 newborns received this name; 15 were called Amelia and 11 Olivia.

There were nine called Jessica and Penelope, and eight Isla, Lily, Luna, Maisie and Phoebe.

Oliver and Olivia remained the most popular name for boys and girls in England and Wales.

Freya and Lily replaced Emily and Ella in the top 10 girls’ names, while there were no new entries in the top 10 boys’ names in 2019.

Alfred, Chester, Hudson, Ibrahim and Oakley entered the 2019 top 100 boys’ names replacing Alex, Dexter, Dominic, Kai, Sonny and Tobias.

Lara and Mabel replaced Aisha and Francesca in the top 100 girls’ names; Mabel has not been in the top 100 since 1924.

David Corps, of the ONS vital statistics outputs branch, said: “Analysis shows choices in baby names can differ depending on the mother’s age.

“We found younger mothers opted for more modern girls’ names like Harper, which has seen a rise since the Beckhams named their daughter so in 2011, and shortened boys’ names like Freddie. In contrast, older mothers chose more traditional names such as Jack and Charlotte.

“Popular culture continues to influence the baby names landscape. Following Dua Lipa’s first UK number one single in 2017, the number of girls named Dua has doubled from 63 to 126 in 2019.”