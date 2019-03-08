Mother and teenage daughter left terrified after burglars target their Duxford home

Police are searching for the men who committed the burglary in Duxford this afternoon (September 3. Archant

A mother and daughter have been left terrified in their own home after burglars targeted a house in Duxford this afternoon (Tuesday).

Officers were called at 12.24pm with reports of a burglary at a house in St John's Street, Duxford.

Two men armed with weapons entered the house while the teenager, 18, and her mother were inside. They were restrained and assaulted before the men stole the family's car, a blue Ford Focus, to escape.

The car was abandoned nearby a short while later and a search for the men is under way.

The mother and daughter suffered minor injuries. It is not yet known if anything else has been stolen.

Detective Inspector Susie Hine said: "These incidents are rare in Cambridgeshire, but this has no doubt been terrifying today for the family involved.

"I would appeal for anyone who saw anything suspicious in the Duxford area, or surrounding areas today, to get in touch with us.

"We are particularly keen to hear from anyone driving through the village between 10am and 1pm who may have dash cam footage."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 179 of 3 September. Alternatively, you can report information online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.