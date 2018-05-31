Advanced search

Mother duck leads 20 ducklings along the river at Audley End Miniature Railway

PUBLISHED: 15:52 24 April 2020

Carry on regardless - a mother duck leads 20 ducklings down the river

Carry on regardless - a mother duck leads 20 ducklings down the river

Archant

A mother duck can be seen swimming down the river with 30 ducklings in tow.

Carry on regardless - a mother duck leads 20 ducklings down the riverCarry on regardless - a mother duck leads 20 ducklings down the river

Nature will carry on regardless. At Audley End Miniature Railway in Saffron Walden, a mother duck is currently looking after 20 ducklings.

She can be seen swimming down the river with all her charges in tow.

The railway, now closed during the coronavirus outbreak, was built by the late Lord Braybrooke and was opened in May 1964 by famous racing driver Sir Stirling Moss who died last week. The railway runs for one and a half miles through woodland next to Audley End House, former home of the Braybrooke family, now owned by English Heritage.

The woodland contains a large number of teddy bears and other soft toys arranged in displays. The line has two tunnels and crosses the River Cam and River Fulfen. The bridge across the Cam retains the original World War II pillbox.

Carry on regardless - a mother duck leads 20 ducklings down the riverCarry on regardless - a mother duck leads 20 ducklings down the river

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Bakery owners suffering from lockdown effects relieve community flour crisis

Jeff and Megan Charnock, owners of Mini Miss Bread. Photo: Tom Halliday Photography.

Chocolaterie pauses orders following suppliers closures

Chris and Greg Smith together with Jimmy Doherty and Jamie Oliver, who appeared on Jamie Oliver's TV show this year. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Mayor and wife on the mend from coronavirus

Cllr Arthur Coote with wife Elaine. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO.

‘We want money back, not vouchers’ - say Ryanair customers

Margaret McCaskill with her husband during a previous holiday in Venice. Photo: Margaret McCaskill.

Coronavirus testing centre opens at London Stansted airport

The entrance to Stansted Airport

Most Read

Bakery owners suffering from lockdown effects relieve community flour crisis

Jeff and Megan Charnock, owners of Mini Miss Bread. Photo: Tom Halliday Photography.

Chocolaterie pauses orders following suppliers closures

Chris and Greg Smith together with Jimmy Doherty and Jamie Oliver, who appeared on Jamie Oliver's TV show this year. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Mayor and wife on the mend from coronavirus

Cllr Arthur Coote with wife Elaine. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO.

‘We want money back, not vouchers’ - say Ryanair customers

Margaret McCaskill with her husband during a previous holiday in Venice. Photo: Margaret McCaskill.

Coronavirus testing centre opens at London Stansted airport

The entrance to Stansted Airport

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Mother duck leads 20 ducklings along the river at Audley End Miniature Railway

Carry on regardless - a mother duck leads 20 ducklings down the river

Essex County Council sets out a two year terms of reference plan on how they are going to become a net zero carbon authority

Essex County Council

Stansted schoolboys learn to sew to beat the coronavirus crisis

Twins Ollie and Leo KIernan have been sewing lavender bags to cheer up people in care homes.

Newport care home staff to receive care package to help their own families during the coronavirus pandemic

Country Court has organised ‘Care Packages’ to thank staff. Teresa Torres Home Manager at The Grange Care Home. Picture: Country Court

Car windscreens still smashed despite lockdown

Drive 24