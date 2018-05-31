Mother duck leads 20 ducklings along the river at Audley End Miniature Railway

Carry on regardless - a mother duck leads 20 ducklings down the river

A mother duck can be seen swimming down the river with 30 ducklings in tow.

Nature will carry on regardless. At Audley End Miniature Railway in Saffron Walden, a mother duck is currently looking after 20 ducklings.

She can be seen swimming down the river with all her charges in tow.

The railway, now closed during the coronavirus outbreak, was built by the late Lord Braybrooke and was opened in May 1964 by famous racing driver Sir Stirling Moss who died last week. The railway runs for one and a half miles through woodland next to Audley End House, former home of the Braybrooke family, now owned by English Heritage.

The woodland contains a large number of teddy bears and other soft toys arranged in displays. The line has two tunnels and crosses the River Cam and River Fulfen. The bridge across the Cam retains the original World War II pillbox.

