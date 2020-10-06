Mother’s Day Take Two to be celebrated at Saffron Walden pub

The Eight Bells pub, Saffron Walden. Picture: Saffron Photo. SaffronPhoto 2016

Mother’s Day ‘Take Two’ will be celebrated at The Eight Bells in Saffron Walden this month.

The event on October 18 is dedicated to those who missed out on the occasion because of lockdown.

Families are invited to have a special Sunday lunch. There will be several giveaways with prizes throughout the day.

Prizes include a Joules hamper, a Fairfax and Favor handbag, a signature facial - courtesy of Face Place, an Edmunds cocktail set, a Pinkster hamper, two Premier Newmarket Ladies Day tickets for next year, a Magnum of Rose Brut, a hamper of Peroni goodies, a gold necklace - courtesy of Eleven Fifteen and a £50 Chestnut Group voucher - courtesy of the company which runs The Eight Bells.

Every Sunday Roast booking will receive a £20 voucher.

You can book a table at https://www.theeightbellssaffronwalden.com/ or call 01799 522790 for more details.