Cam Valley to broadcast a special Mother's Day service

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 12:23 PM March 8, 2021    Updated: 2:07 PM March 8, 2021
A special Mother’s Day service will be broadcast on Cam Valley Crematorium’s website at 11am on Sunday March 14

A special Mother’s Day service will be broadcast on Cam Valley Crematorium’s website - Credit: Liebenberg Photography

Cam Valley Crematorium in Great Chesterford will broadcast a special Mother’s Day service on Sunday (March 14) at 11am.

The service is being held in Wales and will be broadcast by all 35 sites within the Westerleigh Group. A recording will also go online on YouTube to watch at a later date.

The service is expected to last around 45 minutes and will include prayers, hymns and readings.

Claire Butcher, site manager at Cam Valley Crematorium, said: “Lockdown restrictions will prevent many people from being able to remember their mothers in the way they would wish to, and families will not be able to gather together as they may have done otherwise.

“That’s why we wanted to provide this Mother’s Day service, to bring some comfort to people and to enable them to feel that they are honouring their lost loved ones in a special way.

“Our festive services of remembrance, which were streamed on-line in December, proved extremely popular and we had some very positive feedback, so we hope people will be equally as pleased with our Mother’s Day service.”

Over the Christmas period, around 11,000 people viewed online festive services of remembrance.

The service is on Sunday March 14 at 11am at www.camvalleycrematorium.co.uk 

On www.youtube.com search for Westerleigh Group.

