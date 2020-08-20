Motorcyclist dies after collision in Little Walden

A motorbike rider has died after a fatal collision in Little Walden last night (Wednesday, August 19). A young driver was arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving.

The occupants of a red vehicle may have witnessed the accident.

The fatal collision took place on Bowers Lane just after 6.15pm.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: “We were called to reports that a BMW motorbike and a blue Volkswagen had been in collision.

“Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the biker, a man in his 20s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“A woman in her late teens was arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving.

“We believe a red vehicle may have been at the scene, but left before speaking to officers. The driver is asked to please call us on 101.”

If you have information or dash cam footage related to the collision, please email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at collisionappeal@essex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 - quoting incident number 970.

If you prefer to remain anonymous you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.