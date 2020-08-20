Advanced search

Motorcyclist dies after collision in Little Walden

PUBLISHED: 09:54 20 August 2020

Archant

A motorbike rider has died after a fatal collision in Little Walden last night (Wednesday, August 19). A young driver was arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving.

The occupants of a red vehicle may have witnessed the accident.

The fatal collision took place on Bowers Lane just after 6.15pm.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: “We were called to reports that a BMW motorbike and a blue Volkswagen had been in collision.

“Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the biker, a man in his 20s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“A woman in her late teens was arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving.

“We believe a red vehicle may have been at the scene, but left before speaking to officers. The driver is asked to please call us on 101.”

If you have information or dash cam footage related to the collision, please email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at collisionappeal@essex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 - quoting incident number 970.

If you prefer to remain anonymous you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Saffron Walden burglar starts conversation in middle of burglary

Which European countries can you still visit without quarantining?

Photo: Danny Loo.

Fans allowed into the Bloods beer garden as club looks for ‘little pinch of normality’

A general view of Saffron Walden Towns Catons Lane ground. Picture: JAMES WHITE

Students spend the summer helping to pack testing kits at science park

Anna Borg, Morgan Tritton, Izzy Poles and Emily Hanlon from Saffron Walden help to pack the Covid-19 tests at DWR at Chesterford Research Park. Picture: Morgan Tritton

Uttlesford has the ‘highest housing need’ in Cambridge and Oxford arc

Uttlesford District Council.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Saffron Walden burglar starts conversation in middle of burglary

Which European countries can you still visit without quarantining?

Photo: Danny Loo.

Fans allowed into the Bloods beer garden as club looks for ‘little pinch of normality’

A general view of Saffron Walden Towns Catons Lane ground. Picture: JAMES WHITE

Students spend the summer helping to pack testing kits at science park

Anna Borg, Morgan Tritton, Izzy Poles and Emily Hanlon from Saffron Walden help to pack the Covid-19 tests at DWR at Chesterford Research Park. Picture: Morgan Tritton

Uttlesford has the ‘highest housing need’ in Cambridge and Oxford arc

Uttlesford District Council.

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Motorcyclist dies after collision in Little Walden

Elsenham burglars made off with four figure cash sum and jewellery

Uttlesford has the ‘highest housing need’ in Cambridge and Oxford arc

Uttlesford District Council.

Details released by FA as fans are allowed back into non-league football grounds

Fans will be allowed back into non-league football grounds again from August 22. Picture: DANNY LOO

Saffron Walden commemorated the 75th anniversary of VJ Day

The wreath laid at Saffron Walden's war memorial to commemorate the 75th anniversary of VJ Day. Picture: Saffron Walden Royal British Legion