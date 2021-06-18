News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter

Video

Caught on camera: Motorcyclist feared for life in near-miss

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 3:46 PM June 18, 2021   
Motorcyclist's POV: the rider is pulled into the verge. The van overtakes the cyclist with little berth either side

Pampisford Road, near Linton - Credit: David Fields

Video footage shows the moment a driver almost collided with a motorcyclist and cyclist near Linton.

Motorcyclist David Fields narrowly avoided the oncoming van which was overtaking a bike on a blind bend.

David caught the moment on his helmet camera while travelling on Pampisford Road towards the A1307 on June 10.

He said: "It makes my blood boil that somebody is willing to put my life at risk just to save five seconds."

Motorcyclist's POV: A very narrow road. A van takes up most of the space. To the right, a cyclist.

Pampisford Road, near Linton - Credit: David Fields

Motorcyclist's POV: A white van passes close by

Pampisford Road, near Linton - Credit: David Fields

David added: "Sitting in a van, the driver is higher up.

"If he was concentrating on the road he would have clearly seen that I was around the corner riding towards him."

He feared that if a car driver had been in his position and the van swerved, the cyclist could have been seriously injured.

Nobody is thought to have been injured during the manoeuvre.

David handed his footage over the the Cambridgeshire Constabulary.

