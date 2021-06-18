Caught on camera: Motorcyclist feared for life in near-miss

Video

Published: 3:46 PM June 18, 2021

Video footage shows the moment a driver almost collided with a motorcyclist and cyclist near Linton.

Motorcyclist David Fields narrowly avoided the oncoming van which was overtaking a bike on a blind bend.

David caught the moment on his helmet camera while travelling on Pampisford Road towards the A1307 on June 10.

He said: "It makes my blood boil that somebody is willing to put my life at risk just to save five seconds."

Pampisford Road, near Linton - Credit: David Fields

David added: "Sitting in a van, the driver is higher up.

"If he was concentrating on the road he would have clearly seen that I was around the corner riding towards him."

He feared that if a car driver had been in his position and the van swerved, the cyclist could have been seriously injured.

Nobody is thought to have been injured during the manoeuvre.

David handed his footage over the the Cambridgeshire Constabulary.