Motorcyclist in hospital after Broxted collision

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 2:46 PM June 8, 2021   
An air ambulance hovers over a lush green field.

Essex and Herts Air Ambulance at the B1051 collision near Broxted - Credit: ECFRS/Thaxted Fire Station

A collision left a motorcyclist in his 60s with life-changing leg injuries.

The collision took place on the B1051 between Stansted and Thaxted shorty after 12.25pm on Saturday (June 5).

The rider was airlifted to hospital by the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: "A man remains in hospital with life-changing injuries after a collision near Broxted.

"It was reported that a motorbike and a Toyota were involved in the incident."

Police said that no arrests have been made. A Toyota driver is assisting with enquiries.

Police are appealing for information asking witnesses asked to call 101 and quote incident number 495 of June 5.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service thanked the public for assisting the casualty before they arrived on scene.

CrashMap shows that in 2019-20, there was one previous serious collision involving a motorcyclist on the B1051 between Stansted and Thaxted.

Essex Police
Essex and Herts Air Ambulance
Essex County Fire and Rescue Service
Stansted News
Thaxted News
Uttlesford News

