Motorist arrested following collision in Saffron Walden

The scene of the collision in Saffron Walden. Picture: ECFRS

A motorist was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a car ended up on its roof in Saffron Walden on Saturday.

Essex Police and Essex County Fire and Rescue Service were called to Lime Avenue after a car crashed into a trees and burst into flames.

A spokesman for Saffron Walden fire station said: "We supported Essex Police at a road traffic collision after a car lost control rolled and burst into flames.

"Crews extinguished the fire using two breathing apparatus and two foam hosereels. Fuel was spilt over the carriageway so this also had to be made safe."

A spokesman for Essex Police said a motorist had been arrested on suspicion of drink driving and further arrested on suspicion of careless driving. It is understood that nobody was seriously injured.