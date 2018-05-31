Motorway shut in both directions after museum debris blown by Storm Ciara

Eerie scenes on M11. Photo: Cambridgeshire Police/Twitter @CambsCops. Archant

The M11 remains closed after fears part of the roof of Duxford Imperial War Museum could be blown into traffic.

Part of a hangar roof at Duxford war museum that has broken away during Storm Ciara. Picture: Myles Cooper-Bradley. Part of a hangar roof at Duxford war museum that has broken away during Storm Ciara. Picture: Myles Cooper-Bradley.

The closure comes as Storm Ciara continues wreaking havoc with winds of more than 60mph, leading Cambridgeshire Constabulary to warn drivers to make alternative plans for their morning commute today.

Part of the M11 and the A505 were closed on Sunday afternoon, and the closures continued overnight.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: "Emergency services and partners are working hard to secure a section of roof on one of the aircraft hangars but for now it remains a risk and could be blown off by the wind into the road.

"The M11 is closed between junctions 9 and 11 both north and southbound. The A505 will also remain closed from the Whittlesford and Fowlmere approach to the M11.

"Diversions are in place via the A11 and A14 northbound and the A505 and A1301 southbound."

Due to continued high winds, staff at the Imperial War Museum in Duxford have been unable to assess the damage caused by Storm Ciara and deploy engineers to ensure the buildings remain structurally sound. The roof of one of the aircraft hangars at the museum has been deemed unsafe.

A tweet posted today by the museum read: "We are monitoring the situation closely and working with the emergency services and local authorities to take the necessary precautions. IWM Duxford will remain closed today (Monday, February 10) and will reopen once deemed safe to do."

Residents in the local vicinity are being urged to stay indoors for risk of fallen debris and people are urged to stay away from the area unless absolutely necessary to visit.

Motorists are told M11 will remain closed until Wednesday, February 12.