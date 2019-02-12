Care home in Stansted receives ‘outstanding’ rating

Staff, residents, relatives and local community members celebrate the Outstanding CQC award of Mountfitchet House Care Uk Home. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR Lucy Taylor Photography

A Stansted care home has celebrated its ‘outstanding’ rating from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) by inviting the local community to enjoy a party.

Residents and the team at Care UK’s Mountfitchet House, in Coltsfield, invited the local community to a party to mark the occasion.

The official ceremony included drinks, canapés, and speeches throughout the afternoon from the Care UK team and Michelle Coleman, who is a relative of one of the residents and an ambassador for the home. The residents took part in various activities during the day, including an aromatherapy sensory session, arts and crafts, and a baking session.

Allison Squires, home manager at Mountfitchet House said: “We were thrilled that the home had been awarded an ‘outstanding’ CQC rating, and we knew we had to do something special to mark the occasion.

“We all had a brilliant time celebrating our achievement, and it was wonderful to see so many faces from the community raise a glass with us.

“To achieve such a high rating shows just how committed the team is,

“ I’m extremely proud of each and every one of them. I would like to say thank you for their hard work and dedication, which I know is also greatly appreciated by residents and their families.”

Michelle Coleman said: “I was delighted to be invited to join the celebrations for the CQC party,.

“I really wanted to highlight the hard work that the team puts in to make sure Mountfitchet House is a true home-from-home.”

CQC inspectors gave praise for the warm, inviting environment at Mountfitchet House and how the team there treated residents with care and respect, having developed a ‘family culture’ within the home.

Inspectors also commented on how well the team members knew the residents and how they were supported as individuals with their personal, spiritual and cultural preferences taken into account.