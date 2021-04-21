Published: 4:00 PM April 21, 2021

Kevin, Margaret and Maisie the schnoodle enjoy a game of Scrabble at Mountfitchet House - Credit: Supplied by Care UK

Residents at a care home in Stansted were reunited with their four-legged friend, who has had a year on 'fur'-lough.

Maisie, a schnauser-poodle cross or 'schnoodle', visited residents at Mountfitchet House regularly before the pandemic, but had to stop due to Covid-19 restrictions.

June and Maisie at Care UK's Mountfitchet House - Credit: Supplied by Care UK

Home manager Jane Maxwell said pet therapy gives residents a sense of purpose and responsibility in later life.

She said: “Maisie is a much-loved member of the Mountfitchet House family, and she has been greatly missed by residents and team members alike over the past year.

Maud and Maisie the schnoodle - Credit: Supplied by Care UK

"We are thrilled to be able to spend time with her again, and judging by the amount of fuss and treats she has received already, we think she’s happy to be back too!”

Jane added: “Studies have shown that introducing dogs into care homes can help lift people’s mood and increase social interaction, which is something we’ve seen for ourselves."