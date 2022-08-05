Care home crowned Stansted in Bloom champion

Peter Birsan, maintenance manager at Mountfitchet House, with his Stansted in Bloom awards - Credit: Care UK

Mountfitchet House care home, run by Care UK, was named overall champion at the Stansted in Bloom flower competition, as well as winning in the 'judge's choice' category.

Peter Birsan of Mountfitchet House with residents Ann, Eileen, Mary, Margaret and Joan - Credit: Care UK

The home's garden is tended by green-fingered maintenance manager Peter Birsan, who regularly visits the local garden centre to choose new plants and flowers with the help of the home's residents.

Peter said: “Looking after the garden is my passion, and a fantastic part of my job regardless of the season.

"I always speak to residents about what they’d like the garden to look like, they help me a lot with tips and ideas, as well as supporting with seeding and planting.

“It is incredibly fulfilling when residents praise my work in the garden, and I can see the happiness on their faces when they walk through the garden admiring the flowers.

"It makes me feel so proud of myself and makes me want to do an even better job for them!”