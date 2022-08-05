News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News

Care home crowned Stansted in Bloom champion

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 3:00 PM August 5, 2022
Peter Birsan, maintenance manager at Mountfitchet House, with his Stansted in Bloom awards

Peter Birsan, maintenance manager at Mountfitchet House, with his Stansted in Bloom awards - Credit: Care UK

Mountfitchet House care home, run by Care UK, was named overall champion at the Stansted in Bloom flower competition, as well as winning in the 'judge's choice' category.

Peter Birsan of Mountfitchet House with residents Ann, Eileen, Mary, Margaret and Joan

Peter Birsan of Mountfitchet House with residents Ann, Eileen, Mary, Margaret and Joan - Credit: Care UK

The home's garden is tended by green-fingered maintenance manager Peter Birsan, who regularly visits the local garden centre to choose new plants and flowers with the help of the home's residents.

Peter said: “Looking after the garden is my passion, and a fantastic part of my job regardless of the season.

"I always speak to residents about what they’d like the garden to look like, they help me a lot with tips and ideas, as well as supporting with seeding and planting.

“It is incredibly fulfilling when residents praise my work in the garden, and I can see the happiness on their faces when they walk through the garden admiring the flowers.

"It makes me feel so proud of myself and makes me want to do an even better job for them!”

Stansted News

Don't Miss

Emirates has resumed its Dubai to London Stansted route today (August 1)

Stansted Airport: Emirates flies again in Essex after 28-month break

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
The Harley Davidson Essex Chapter visited Café Cornell in Saffron Walden

Harley Davidson club visits café to raise money for air ambulance

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
The tortoise on the Norwich to Stansted line this afternoon.

Injured tortoise removed from Norwich train line after causing delays

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
The driver was banned from the roads following an incident on the M11 between London and Cambridge in 2021

Essex Police

Man who was handed driving ban allegedly drove home from court

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon