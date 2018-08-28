MP for Saffron Walden shows support for local libraries

Kemi Badenoch visiting Thaxted Library. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

Kemi Badenoch, MP for Saffron Walden, visited Thaxted Library to discuss the services it offers to the community.

“I have received many letters recently from constituents regarding Essex County Council’s review”, Mrs Badenoch said. “I wanted to visit Thaxted Library to see first hand the value it provides to the village and the school.

“I met with Parish Clerk Dena Luxford and parish councillor Terry Frostick who emphasised what a valuable asset it is to the village. It’s not just about the ability to borrow books; there is a social aspect too. Libraries bring communities together and provide people from all ages and backgrounds with support and guidance.”

Earlier in the day Mrs Badenoch met with residents to discuss the future of library services.

“I know there are concerns about the council’s review and many residents consider the library essential to Thaxted.

“It is important that frequent reviews of council services take place. It is clear that rural communities need these libraries and not the community hub.

“I will be speaking with Essex County Council about their consultation and how to get the best library service for the 21st century.”