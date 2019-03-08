MP Kemi Badenoch: 'Clearly voters wanted a changing of the guard'

MP for Saffron Walden, Kemi Badenoch, says she is disappointed that Uttlesford is no longer a Conservative-run council, but she is looking forward to a 'constructive working relationship' with the new ruling party.

Conservatives lost 20 seats on Uttlesford District Council on May 2, leaving them with just four councillors. One of the casualties included Howard Rolfe, former council leader, who lost his seat in Ashdon.

Meanwhile, Residents for Uttlesford (R4U) gained 16 seats, winning an overall majority of 26.

Liberal Democrats now have seven seats on the council and two independents were also elected.

Mrs Badenoch said: "Congratulations to all those who were elected to Uttlesford District Council last week and commiserations to those who sadly lost their seats. Having won and lost elections myself, I can empathise with both the elation, disappointment, and sometimes relief that candidates will be feeling.

"Thank you to all those that took part in the democratic process, especially as many of you would have taken time away from your families or jobs. Not enough people understand the personal and financial sacrifice made by those who run for council.

"Personally, I am disappointed that Uttlesford is no longer a Conservative-run council but R4U won the election convincingly and clearly voters wanted a changing of the guard.

"However, winning is just the start. Taking on the responsibility of delivering for all our residents across the district in a way that the majority find satisfactory is much more difficult.

"The new administration has been handed a council that is in good shape financially, with well-run services and great progress being made on social housing.

"I wish them well and look forward to the same constructive working relationship with the council that I have had over the past two years."