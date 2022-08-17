MP welcomes increase in police officers across Essex

Saffron Walden MP Kemi Badenoch has welcomed an increase in police officers across Essex, with the number of additional recruits since 2019 rising to 345 this month.

The Government aims to get 20,000 more police officers across the country by 2023 as part of the crackdown on crime, which has seen the launch of the Beating Crime Plan and the passing of the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act.

This rise in officers builds on action already taken to invest in the Safer Streets Fund, which Essex is using for community projects to prevent crime.

Ms Badenoch said: “The 345 additional recruits mean there are now 3,661 police officers in Essex – benefitting Chelmsford and Uttlesford. This is up another 168 since I updated residents last June.

“These officers are helping to keep neighbourhoods safe, crack down on anti-social behaviour in our towns and tackle rural crime like hare coursing and fly tipping."