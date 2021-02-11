News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
MP responds to HuffPost Twitter row

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 5:00 PM February 11, 2021   
Kemi Badenoch, MP for Saffron Walden.

Saffron Walden constituency MP Kemi Badenoch has spoken out after a spat with a reporter ended up making national headlines.

HuffPost UK reporter Nadine White had asked the MP,  the government's equalities minister, why she hadn't taken part in a video campaign involving Black cross-party politicians promoting the Covid vaccine.

In a series of posts on Twitter, Kemi Badenoch shared screenshots of the emails and said it was "creepy and bizarre to fixate on who didn’t participate in a video". 

The tweets, which opened a flood of abuse from the public directed at Ms White, then came under fire from a range of individuals and organisations including the National Union of Journalists. The Council of Europe has categorised the issue as harassment and intimidation of journalists.

Speaking to this paper, Mrs Badenoch said: “As Equalities Minister, I have been working to encourage vaccine take up and confidence amongst those disproportionately affected by the pandemic. I believe that to instil confidence in the vaccine it is vital to remain unified, and not undermine the message of promoting take-up amongst minority communities. That includes calling out actions that foster mistrust and misinformation.

“Given my commitment to this issue, the journalist’s allegation that I had refused to participate in a video I helped organise and promote undermined that message and distracted from the issue of vaccine confidence.

“A false ‘story’ was being stoked on social media, even before the first deadline had passed for my response to be issued by the journalist in question. Whilst I do not usually respond to journalists via social media, in this instance I felt I was being deliberately targeted. This is not the first time I have felt this way as a result of the particular publication's approach to reporting on me personally, or the work that I do.

“To confirm, I am not under any investigation, nor is there any reason why I should be.

“Alongside my colleagues in Government, I am working on tackling the disproportionate impact Covid has had on minority communities. Increasing vaccine confidence is essential in this work and the government wants every eligible person to benefit from the offer of a free vaccine, no matter their ethnicity or religious beliefs.”

