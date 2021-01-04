MP welcomes scrapping of housing targets

Published: 5:45 PM January 4, 2021

Saffron Walden MP Kemi Badenoch has welcomed the news that proposals to increase housing targets for Uttlesford have now been scrapped.

A Government consultation published last year proposed a new method for assessing local housing need that would have meant Uttlesford District Council increasing its building target from 706 homes to 1,231 per year – a rise of 74 percent.

However, responses to the consultation showed a strong desire to build more homes in existing urban areas.

Mrs Badenoch said: “I have held many meetings and made a number of representations to the Housing Minister outlining why the proposals to increase the number of houses to be built here would not work for our constituency, particularly for Uttlesford which does not have an up to date adopted Local Plan in place.

“This plan must ensure the rural identity of our constituency remains and the infrastructure is in place to support additional housing it will absorb.”

Visit www.gov.uk/government/consultations/changes-to-the-current-planning-system