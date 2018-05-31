MPs change roles in Tory cabinet reshuffle

Kemi Badenoch, the Member of Parliament for Saffron Walden since 2017 and James Cleverly, the MP for Braintree, have been replaced in the Prime Minister's cabinet reshuffle.

The move took place on Thursday, February 13 and saw various cabinet ministers being moved or replaced by Boris Johnson, a move that is not uncommon after elections.

Kemi Badenoch has been replaced in her role as the Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department of Education with Michelle Donelan.

Michelle was previously a government whip and an unpaid Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Education, covering the maternity leave of Kemi Badenoch MP from September 4 last year.

Mrs Badenoch was in her previous role from July 27, 2019. She has been appointed as Secretary to the Treasury, but is currently still on maternity leave.

Kemi Badenoch's responsibilities as part of the economic and finance ministry include science policy, migration, climate policy, energy and environment and related taxes, including on plastics and carbon. She will also be responsible for transport taxation, including vehicle taxes and air passenger duty.

In a post on the Kemi Badenoch MP Facebook page, a spokesperson for the Saffron Walden MP said:

"Kemi Badenoch MP welcomes the Government's plans to bring forward an end to the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans to 2035, or earlier if a faster transition is feasible."

James Cleverly, who was previously serving as Conservative Party chairman, was replaced by Amanda Milling, a previous government deputy chief whip under Johnson's ministry. She will now attend cabinet meetings in his place.

James Cleverly is due to become a minister for both the Foreign Office and the Department for International Development.

In a Twitter post marking the day of the reshuffle, he said: "It has been a pleasure and a privilege to be chairman of the Conservatives, especially during a general election.

"The move to the Foreign Office and the Department for International Development is exciting beyond belief and gives me a chance to work in an area of government I'm really passionate about."

The Department for International Development says it "leads the UK's work to end extreme poverty."